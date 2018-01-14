Fantasy and Reality Collide Stunningly in “Ang Panday.”

  January 14, 2018
    • DALY CITY, Calif. – Witness a spectacular fusion of the real world and fantasia via the outstanding special effects employed in the creation of “Ang Panday.” (The Blacksmith), which will be seen in theaters across the U.S. and Canada starting Friday, January 12.

    In this 2017 epic comeback of the iconic Filipino hero, Coco Martin plays Flavio III, the grandson of the original Panday.  His life will suddenly turn upside down when he realizes that his bloodline is destined to save humanity from the evil doings of Lizardo (Jake Cuenca), his immortal evil nemesis.

    Lizardo returns from the world of darkness to once again bring havoc to the human race. With Flavio III not knowing that his bloodline is the only one capable of destroying Lizardo, he must scour different worlds to be able to gain the trust of the mythical power of the legendary sword. Like the original beloved hero, Flavio III gets to meet various characters who will join forces to help him become the rightful heir to the revered name “Ang Panday.”

    “Ang Panday” also marks the directorial debut of Martin under his real name Rodel Nacianceno. Aside from directing, Martin also produced and co-wrote the action-fantasy flick under his own film production outfit, CCM Film Productions, together with Star Cinema and Viva Films.

    In the movie, Martin’s leading ladies are Binibining Pilipinas International 2017 Mariel de Leon who plays Maria, Flavio’s love interest, and Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa, who plays a diwata (fairy).

    “Ang Panday” received the following awards at the Metro Manila Film Festival last December: FPJ Memorial Award for Excellence, Best in Visual Effects, Children’s Choice Award, and the Special Jury Award (Directing) for Martin (Rodel Nacianceno).

    This is a film for the whole family to enjoy. “Ang Panday” can be seen in theaters across the U.S. and Canada starting Friday, January 12.

    14 January 2018
      Jumanji : Welcome to the Jungle (PG)

      Road Warrior! One of Robin Williams’ most beloved roles was that of an ordinary dad swept into a forbidden land of gamesmanship like no other in Jumanji. Though Williams can never be replaced give it up to eyebrow raising biceps flexing Duane Johnson to cut quite the swath as ...

    14 January 2018
    14 January 2018
      'Jacintha signing off': Angel Locsin exits 'La Luna Sangre'

      The lady in red is gone. Having helped Kathryn Bernardo’s Malia put an end to Sandrino’s reign of terror in ‘La Luna Sangre’, Angel Locsin’s Jacintha disappears without revealing who she really was. And it looks the mystery of her identity will be left hanging until a latter episode ...

    13 January 2018
      The Commuter

      All Aboard ! Buckle up!  Fasten your seat belts. It’s full speed ahead for The Commuter. Hop aboard this slick thriller from VVS films now taking folks by storm at Cineplex  Cinemas across B.C. Brace yourself for excitement. That about sums up the goings on in this thriller when ...

    13 January 2018
      FRASER HEALTH EXPERIENCES INCREASE IN INFLUENZA ACTIVITY

      SURREY – A recent spike in influenza activity throughout the region is prompting Fraser Health to remind people to get their flu shot to protect themselves and their loved ones. Since December 28, Fraser Health has seen five confirmed and four suspected influenza outbreaks in residential care facilities across ...

