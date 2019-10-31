FCCHS Meets with Mayor McCallum

The Fil-Can Cultural Heritage Society or FCCHS met with Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum for a courtesy call to introduce the newly formed organization. The objective of the FCCHS is to liaise with the City of Surrey for its cultural and civic projects so that it can work hand-in-hand with the city to promote Philippine culture. Surrey is home to the biggest population of Filipino-Canadians in BC.

Meeting with Mayor McCallum were President Primarosa Roine, 1st VP Rey Fortaleza, 2nd VP Roldan Robles, 2nd Secretary Janice Lozano, 2nd Auditor Maria Medilyn Hernandez, Sargeant at Arms Marie Holgado and founding members Gina Robles, Cely Fortaleza and Jun Custodio.

Mayor McCallum was pleased to meet the group and said that he too wishes that the Filipino community has its own centre. He says that he will work closely with the groups and those who wish to make this dream of a cultural centre a reality. The FCCHS is gearing up for some events this year and next year, and has teamed up with the United Filipino Canadian Associations in BC and other Fil-Canadian associations to promote all Filipino community events through its programs.

