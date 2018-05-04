I feel pretty (PG)

  May 4, 2018
    • Yes She Can!

    Root for the underdog as a Hollywood tradition. Dare to dream is the much-maligned central character in I Feel Pretty. Perhaps partially patterned on the hit My Fair Lady tune from 1964 this flighty comedy from EOne Entertainment is hoping to catch on at Cineplex Cinemas around B.C. Best of luck to them.

    Luck has not been kind to Renee Bennett – at least in her mind/Eyes.  Taking a page out of the much younger Tom Hanks/Big playbook Amy Schumer throws her weight around as a down and depressed woman whose big wish it to be “more” pretty. Through a mishap/misstep it’s pesto and the lass come to a revelation – now I am beautiful. Never mind that to all others her outer appearance is exactly the same Ms. Bennett thinks different. Now she believes she is stunning and plays up the part to perfection.

    On the move and now part of the “in” crowd it’s sometimes fun most of the time sad to see this woman’s transformation. As expected true friends are lost In the shuffle and quest for outer perfection further amplified as our gal signs on with a prestigious cosmetics firm. Under the tutelage of Michelle Williams some laughs occur but more often we end up feeling sorry for this sad sack.

    Yes, there is a downside for any quest for perfection and I Feel Pretty solemnly shows the pain caused by a culture dominated by looks and that drive for perfection. In The end your left with a not so pretty feeling.

    By Alan Samuel

