The Fil-Can Cultural Heritage Society co-sponsors free flu shots

The Fil-Can Cultural Heritage Society or FCCHS co- sponsored a free flu shot clinic at Our Lady of Good Counsel Parish in Surrey. This was FCCHS first Community Outreach project for the city of Surrey. The clinic was a partnership with Remedy Pharmacy on 104th avenue. With the full support of Father John Cosgrove, FCCHS was able to service about 75 parishioners in this endeavour. The flu shots were administered after all the morning masses.

“It’s a good way to give back to the community, and this is what FCCHS is all about,” says FCCHS president Primarosa Roine. She says that FCCHS will do more projects such as these for the city of Surrey, as well as other projects promoting Philippine culture.

