The Fil-Can Cultural Heritage Society (FCCHS) of Surrey BC lends hands for Taal Volcano victims

The newly formed non-stock/non-profit group, Fil-Can Cultural Heritage Society (FCCHS) of Surrey BC is set to hosting a fundraiser dubbed, “Sagip Taal, Bangon Batangas!” on Saturday, February 29th at 7:00 pm at the Don Bosco Youth Centre, Our Lady of Good Counsel Parish 10460 – 139 Street, Surrey BC. This is to raise funds for those impacted by recent Taal Volcano eruptions in the Philippines, with a suggested minimum donation of $10 in the form of entrance tickets. Silent Auctions and donors will include 2 incredible art pieces donated by highly esteemed Fil-Can Visual Artist Bert Monterona and his wife, Mylene Maranoc, who’s slowly but surely creating her own mark; Beachgrove Laser Clinic-Mary Seitz; Soulmate Products William Orsua; Birthmark Tattoos-Mayo Landicho; UPtown Notaries, Grandt Kitchen, One Filipino Cooperative of BC; Ensaymada Moment; Shameless Buns, Socorro Newland and Liza Barcelona. Special acknowledgement goes out to Daisy & Art Mallares of Starbox Express Inc.; Father John (OLGC Church); RK Productions Roy Oquendo (Lights and Sound); Coal Prints & Signs; Tosca Newland (Graphics Design) and Roque Juatco, Jr. (Video Presentation). A number of FCCHS Board of Directors and Founding Members hail from Batangas. Hence, proceeds will go directly to the victims situated in highly remote areas not visibly seen by public eye and the media.

And meet the performers (In order of appearance): Audrey “Dey” Rose Arellano, Parallel (Praise Team), Major Mood (Harbour Dance Centre), Rachel Carino, Jasmine Stacey, MJ Ancheta, Di-Versity, Jojo Alpuerto, Rosette Correa, Jat “Jatty Boi” Justo, Mary & Elan Seitz, Shawn “Kyler” Carbonell, Stephanie Babor Bacomo, Jarelle Jarap, Janice Lozano, Russel Figueroa, The Rak’oons, Bong Aguinaldo, Imee’s Angels ; plus a Special Surprise Guest!

Door prizes will be given away and Round-Trip Tickets for Two (2) inclusive of hotel accommodation will also be raffled off courtesy of Elements Cremation, Pre-Planning and Burial. Only those who are physically present with their ticket stubs can claim prizes. Proxies will not be allowed. The program is written and directed by Babes Newland.

