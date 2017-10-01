FIL COOP ONE HOUSING SOCIETY WALK for RECONCILIATION

  • joelcastro.com
  • October 1, 2017
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 35

    • Fil Cooperative One Housing Society (One Housing Society) joined thousands of Canadian who participated in the Walk for Reconciliation last September 24, 2017 to show support for the reconciliation movement. The event aims to create a vibrant inclusive Canada where all peoples achieve their full potential and shared prosperity.

    This is the first exposure of the One Housing Society in the main stream upon the invitation of the Cooperative Housing Federation of BC in which One Filipino Cooperative of BC is a member.

    One Housing Society is a non-profit association incorporated in November 2016 under the BC Society Act. It is a sister organization of One Filipino Cooperative of BC (One FilCoop), a multipurpose cooperative established in 2009.

    One Housing Society is supported by the governance, administrative and business skills and experience that propelled One FilCoop to grow from 35  members with a capitalization of a few thousand dollars in 2008 to its present standing of 230 members with a capitalization of a couple of hundred thousand dollars. The housing society draws its initial membership and Board of Directors from One FilCoop. Cognizant of the challenging housing situation in BC, One Housing Society envisions itself as a pioneering Filipino housing management organization and an effective and efficient owner-operator of affordable housing units in BC.

    One Housing Society’s objectives are:

    1. To provide affordable housing market opportunities for its members as well as for eligible low income residents of BC

     

    1. To develop, own, operate and enter into agreement as non-profit housing operator of a BC Housing facility or a municipal housing as well as other coop housing providers.

    One Housing Society’s approach to housing management and core competencies are inspired by the Filipino spirit of bayanihan(cooperative endeavor). The society’s approach to housing management seeks to encourage the spirit of self-help in building and maintaining safe, affordable, inclusive and inspiring housing for its eligible members.

    In line with the above objectives and approach, the First Directors One Housing Society wasted no time by conducting a series of workshops aimed atenhancingthe team’scapacity building skills, including project management.

    In its June 11, 2017 meeting, the One Housing Society’s First Directors elected the following officers.

    President – Jody Flores

    Vice-President – Antonio Calderon

    Secretary –Roel Gumboc

    Treasurer – Marichu Celi

    Member – Amelia Agbayani

    The Board also created a housing coordinating team, composed of Charlayne Mallare (Housing Coordinator), Eddie Sabile and Marilyn Paulin, to provide research and development, program planning and organizational coordination support to the Board.

    One Housing Society’s first Annual General Meeting is planned for October 14,  2017.

    For those interested to be a member of the Society,  please call/text the Coordinator Charlayne Mallare at 778-869-4584 or  FilCo-op at 604-780-2061.

    Share

    Previous Story

    SEC clears PAL’s equity restructuring

    Next Story

    7th of a series: Weaving Canada’s Indigenous Traditions into the Canada 150 Bank Note

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 01 October 2017
      20 mins ago No comment

      7th of a series: Weaving Canada’s Indigenous Traditions into the Canada 150 Bank Note

      The Canada 150 bank note celebrates Confederation with a unique design depicting our history, land and culture. Tightly woven into our history, and the story told on this special note, are several elements depicting Indigenous traditions and culture. In addition to the portrait of Senator James Gladstone, who represents ...

    • 01 October 2017
      2 hours ago No comment

      FIL COOP ONE HOUSING SOCIETY WALK for RECONCILIATION

      Fil Cooperative One Housing Society (One Housing Society) joined thousands of Canadian who participated in the Walk for Reconciliation last September 24, 2017 to show support for the reconciliation movement. The event aims to create a vibrant inclusive Canada where all peoples achieve their full potential and shared prosperity. ...

    • 01 October 2017
      4 hours ago No comment

      SEC clears PAL’s equity restructuring

      Philippine Airlines (PAL) has secured the approval of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to decrease its capital stock, a move that would allow the flag carrier to attract new investors. In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) yesterday, PAL said the SEC approved the application to ...

    • 01 October 2017
      6 hours ago No comment

      PH climbs a notch in competitiveness

      The Philippines climbed one place to rank 56th among 137 countries in the World Economic Forum’s Global Competitiveness Report 2017-2018. The report showed while the country improved its global ranking from 57th last year, its Asean ranking slid to 8th this year from 6th in 2016.  With the two-point ...

    • 30 September 2017
      13 hours ago No comment

      Canada, 38 other countries call for end of drug war killings in Philippines

      A group of 39 countries, which includes Canada, has raised “serious concern” regarding the human rights situation in the Philippines amid the war on drugs by the government of President Rodrigo Duterte. The group issued a joint statement on September 28 during the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council’s ...

    %d bloggers like this: