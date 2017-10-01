FIL COOP ONE HOUSING SOCIETY WALK for RECONCILIATION

Fil Cooperative One Housing Society (One Housing Society) joined thousands of Canadian who participated in the Walk for Reconciliation last September 24, 2017 to show support for the reconciliation movement. The event aims to create a vibrant inclusive Canada where all peoples achieve their full potential and shared prosperity.

This is the first exposure of the One Housing Society in the main stream upon the invitation of the Cooperative Housing Federation of BC in which One Filipino Cooperative of BC is a member.

One Housing Society is a non-profit association incorporated in November 2016 under the BC Society Act. It is a sister organization of One Filipino Cooperative of BC (One FilCoop), a multipurpose cooperative established in 2009.

One Housing Society is supported by the governance, administrative and business skills and experience that propelled One FilCoop to grow from 35 members with a capitalization of a few thousand dollars in 2008 to its present standing of 230 members with a capitalization of a couple of hundred thousand dollars. The housing society draws its initial membership and Board of Directors from One FilCoop. Cognizant of the challenging housing situation in BC, One Housing Society envisions itself as a pioneering Filipino housing management organization and an effective and efficient owner-operator of affordable housing units in BC.

One Housing Society’s objectives are:

To provide affordable housing market opportunities for its members as well as for eligible low income residents of BC

To develop, own, operate and enter into agreement as non-profit housing operator of a BC Housing facility or a municipal housing as well as other coop housing providers.

One Housing Society’s approach to housing management and core competencies are inspired by the Filipino spirit of bayanihan(cooperative endeavor). The society’s approach to housing management seeks to encourage the spirit of self-help in building and maintaining safe, affordable, inclusive and inspiring housing for its eligible members.

In line with the above objectives and approach, the First Directors One Housing Society wasted no time by conducting a series of workshops aimed atenhancingthe team’scapacity building skills, including project management.

In its June 11, 2017 meeting, the One Housing Society’s First Directors elected the following officers.

President – Jody Flores

Vice-President – Antonio Calderon

Secretary –Roel Gumboc

Treasurer – Marichu Celi

Member – Amelia Agbayani

The Board also created a housing coordinating team, composed of Charlayne Mallare (Housing Coordinator), Eddie Sabile and Marilyn Paulin, to provide research and development, program planning and organizational coordination support to the Board.

One Housing Society’s first Annual General Meeting is planned for October 14, 2017.

For those interested to be a member of the Society, please call/text the Coordinator Charlayne Mallare at 778-869-4584 or FilCo-op at 604-780-2061.

