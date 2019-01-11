Fil-Am Darren Criss dedicates Golden Globes win to Cebuana mother

  • joelcastro.com
  • January 11, 2019
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 58

    • MANILA, Philippines — Filipino American Actor Darren Criss took home the Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television on Sunday evening (California time). He thanked his Cebuana mother during his acceptance speech.

    “As we’ve seen, it’s been a marvelous year for representation in Hollywood. And I’m so enormously proud to be a teeny tiny part of that as the son of a firecracker Filipina woman from Cebu that dreamed of coming to this country and getting to be invited to cool parties like this,” Criss said.

    “So mom, I know you’re watching this. You are hugely responsible for all the good things in my life. I dedicate this to you,” he added.

    The actor was referring to the conversation over the apparent lack in diversity in American media, a conversation that normally heats up during awards show season, especially with the #OscarsSoWhite on Twitter.

    Criss won his award for his portrayal of Andrew Cunanan, a Filipino American serial killer in the series “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.”

    Korean American actress Sandra Oh also won for best actress in a television drama for in the series “Killing Eve.”
    Criss’ character is based on the real-life story of Fil-Am serial killer Andrew Cunanan who killed five men including internationally acclaimed Italian fashion designer Gianni Versace in 1997.

    Criss’ mother is a Spanish-Filipina who was born in Cebu but later migrated to the United States.
    He was born in San Francisco, California, but visited the country several times with his family and performed shows at Ayala Malls in 2010.

    The Fil-Am actor is probably best known for his recurring role as Blaine Anderson in hit TV musical series “Glee.”
    Criss also won a Primetime Emmy for the same role last September.

    (Ryan Macasero, PS)

    Share

    Previous Story

    Bong Revilla admits suffering from trauma

    Next Story

    ABS-CBN unveils state-of-the-art soundstages

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 11 January 2019
      24 hours ago No comment

      The Predator (PG)

      Hide and Kill! Hide and seek is a classic kid’s game. Add an alien who’s not quite of the E.T. mould and odds are good something bad may happen. Something evil comes your way in The Predator. Even the name sounds haunting as 20th Century Fox goes all in ...

    • 11 January 2019
      1 day ago No comment

      ABS-CBN unveils state-of-the-art soundstages

      MANILA, PHILIPPINES – As the TV and film industries become more globalized, production has also become peripatetic, travelling place to place, claimed Variety a couple of years back. In the recent years, the world has seen either the massive upgrades or rise of new studios and soundstages that offer ...

    • 11 January 2019
      1 day ago No comment

      Fil-Am Darren Criss dedicates Golden Globes win to Cebuana mother

      MANILA, Philippines — Filipino American Actor Darren Criss took home the Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television on Sunday evening (California time). He thanked his Cebuana mother during his acceptance speech. “As we’ve seen, it’s ...

    • 11 January 2019
      1 day ago No comment

      Bong Revilla admits suffering from trauma

      Bong Revilla’s contagious smile remains the same, but there is a little hesitation and yes, some awkwardness. The action star and former senator, speaking to the entertainment press yesterday, admitted suffering from trauma after his more than four-year stay at the PNP Detention Center. He still has a hard ...

    • 10 January 2019
      2 days ago No comment

      AC Bonifacio Spends Christmas in Canada

      Taking a break from her busy schedule from her ABS-CBN shows, Filipino-Canadian dancer and actress AC Bonifacio came home to Vancouver to spend the holidays with her whole family. Known for being the first ever grand champion of Filipino TV dance competition Dance Kids along with Lucky Ancheta in 2016, AC ...

    %d bloggers like this: