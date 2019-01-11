Fil-Am Darren Criss dedicates Golden Globes win to Cebuana mother

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino American Actor Darren Criss took home the Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television on Sunday evening (California time). He thanked his Cebuana mother during his acceptance speech.

“As we’ve seen, it’s been a marvelous year for representation in Hollywood. And I’m so enormously proud to be a teeny tiny part of that as the son of a firecracker Filipina woman from Cebu that dreamed of coming to this country and getting to be invited to cool parties like this,” Criss said.

“So mom, I know you’re watching this. You are hugely responsible for all the good things in my life. I dedicate this to you,” he added.

The actor was referring to the conversation over the apparent lack in diversity in American media, a conversation that normally heats up during awards show season, especially with the #OscarsSoWhite on Twitter.

Criss won his award for his portrayal of Andrew Cunanan, a Filipino American serial killer in the series “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.”

Korean American actress Sandra Oh also won for best actress in a television drama for in the series “Killing Eve.”

Criss’ character is based on the real-life story of Fil-Am serial killer Andrew Cunanan who killed five men including internationally acclaimed Italian fashion designer Gianni Versace in 1997.

Criss’ mother is a Spanish-Filipina who was born in Cebu but later migrated to the United States.

He was born in San Francisco, California, but visited the country several times with his family and performed shows at Ayala Malls in 2010.

The Fil-Am actor is probably best known for his recurring role as Blaine Anderson in hit TV musical series “Glee.”

Criss also won a Primetime Emmy for the same role last September.

(Ryan Macasero, PS)

