FilCan youth group Tulayan mobilizes community during COVID-19 pandemic

Tulayan, meaning to “Bridge the Gap” is a grassroots community-powered group of young Filipino-Canadians with a mission to serve the ever growing Filipinx Diaspora and bridge gaps within our community.

They recognize it’s important to build a community and foster relationships through meaningful action that have longstanding effects on people’s lives. They’re also embracing the role of community organizers by living those values through direct action and leading by example.

This is their way of expressing our bayanihan spirit. And while they’re not literally moving houses — they’re moved to help fellow Filipinos in their time of need.

They want to serve and know many others want to as well. Filipinos are resourceful, skilled and we all have deep roots in the community through our extended families and different community groups. Now is the time for us to unite and mobilize to make sure all of our kababayans who need help get it.

Tulayan, the Philippine Consulate and other community members are working together to mount a coordinated response that will see volunteers informing and providing outreach to support our vulnerable community members.

For more information or updates, visit this link: http://www.tulayan.org/covid19

You can also reach Tulayan by email at info@tulayan.org or by text at 778-888-9851

Stay Safe and Slow the Spread

These are extraordinary times and we all face an uprecedented challenge in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. Urgent action is needed to ensure all community members stay safe and are well-informed.

Here are the things we need to do to protect ourselves (especially our Lolos and Lolas and those with underlying conditions) and slow down the transmission of COVID-19:

1. Wash our hands frequently with soap and water for 20 seconds

2. Don’t touch your face

3. Sneeze/cough into your elbow

4. Stay home, don’t go out if you’re sick

5. Keep a distance of 2 meters/6 feet from others

6. Stay away from large groups

Our mental well-being is also important to take care of. The call is for “social distancing” not “social isolation”. Let’s continue to reach out and stay connected virtually. Through phone calls, social media, Skype or other means — let’s stay connected to make sure our families, neighbours and kababayan are alright and that we all have someone to turn to during these very difficult times.

Keep informed

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Public Health Officer of Canada, Teresa Tam have taken drastic action to protect the health and support Canadians.

The Canadian border has been closed to most of the world, including non-essential visitors from the United States.

The Canadian government wants to ensure that workers will not be fired from their jobs if they become ill and that financial concerns do not jeopardize public health. Special measures announced include the expansion of Employment Insurance Benefits and Childcare Benefits along with other supports for individuals and businesses.

British Columbia led by the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are also taking important steps to protect the health of British Columbians.

Dr. Henry announced a public health emergency in BC to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 cases. This announcement gives her power to issue verbal orders which can be enforced and comes into immediate effect.

For all K-12 schools, all in-class instruction is suspended but continuity of learning will be provided. More details on this are to follow soon.

Changes and special measures are being announced almost daily. Make sure you get your updates from reliable sources.

COVID19 information line: 1.888.COVID19 (1.888.268.4319) / Tagalog translation is available upon request

BC Health Line: 811

BC Centre for Disease Control: bccdc.ca

BC Government News Releases: news.gov.bc.ca

Vancouver Coastal Health: vch.ca

Fraser Health Authority: fraserhealth.ca

Philippine Consulate General vancouverpcg.org

World Health Organization: who.int

If you have loved ones abroad, eligible Canadians can contact Global Affairs Canada’s 24/7 Emergency Watch and Response Centre in Ottawa at 613-996-8885 or sos@international.gc.ca

(Mable Elmore MLA Vancouver Kensington)

