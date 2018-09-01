Filipino Accountants Host A Professional Development Workshop

    • On September 22nd, the Association of Filipino Canadian Accountants of British Columbia (AFCA-BC) is hosting its 10th annual professional development workshop at the Holiday Inn Express in Burnaby.

    This half-day training will focus on taxation and ethics and will feature guest speakers from the Chartered Professional Accountants of BC, Ernst & Young LLP, and the RCMP. Participants of this event include young professionals, business owners and managers, entrepreneurs, and students.

    AFCA-BC seeks to reduce the barriers of transitioning into the Canadian lifestyle and job market. This includes providing networking events, mentoring and their professional development workshops.

    AFCA-BC helps Filipino accountant update their professional skills to thrive in the Canadian workplace and make an impact in their organizations and communities. AFCA-BC works to raising the profile of Filipino Accountants as exceptional and reliable professionals in the workplace.

    To stay connected and expand your skills, register now for AFCA-BC annual PD. Visit the website for full details and registration:

    http://www.afca-bc.org/upcomingevents/2018_pd_event.php

    About AFCA-BC: A not-for-profit organization established to promote professional development and continuing education among members, to provide mentorship services, and to offer a network to new professional immigrants from the Philippines. Their members include students and designated accountants from different accounting accreditation bodies in Canada, USA and the Philippines. AFCA-BC is a partnered with local groups including the Immigration Service Society of BC for their mentorship program. Also, their members participate regularly in the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program conducted annually by Canada Revenue Agency where they provide personal income tax services for low income individuals.

