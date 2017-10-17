Filipino-Australian Artists Come to Vancouver

  • October 17, 2017
    • Emily Carr University of Art + Design is pleased to welcome Filipino artists Isabel and Alfredo Aquilizan to Vancouver as the recipients of the Fall 2017 Audain Distinguished Artist-in-Residence.

    Isabel and Alfredo Aquilizan currently live and work in Brisbane, Australia. They have been collaborating for decades and through their practice they produce artworks that use the processes of collecting to express ideas of migration, family and memory. Often working with local communities, the Aquilizans bring together personal items to compose elaborate, formal installations reflecting individual experiences of dislocation and change. While participating in the residency they will be making a large site-specific installation in the Libby Leshgold Gallery as their contribution to the upcoming group exhibition entitled The Pacific.

    The artists have participated in a number of international biennales and exhibitions including the Sharjah Biennale, UAE(2013), Asia Pacific Triennale, Australia (2009), Singapore Biennale (2008), Adelaide Biennale, Australia (2008), Biennale of Sydney (2006), the Third Echigo-Tsumari Triennale, Japan (2006), Gwangju Biennale, Korea (2004), the Venice Biennale, Italy (2003) and many others.

    The Aquilizans will have a talk on Tuesday, October 17 at 6pm in the Reliance Theatre at Emily Carr University’s new campus. There will be a reception after the talk to meet the artists.

    For further information please contact the Libby Leshgold Gallery (formerly the Charles H. Scott Gallery) at libby@ecuad.ca Press release care of www.artandeducation.net

