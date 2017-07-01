Filipino-Canadian community takes over Senate Chamber!

Ottawa, Ontario, June 21, 2017 – The Honourable Tobias C. Enverga Jr., Senator from Ontario, was joined by hundreds of Filipino-Canadians in Ottawa on June 17th to take part in the annual flag raising event on Parliament Hill; an important event that commemorates Philippines Independence Day.

“As the first Filipino Senator in Canada, it is a great honour and privilege to host, alongside the Canada-Philippines Interparliamentary Group, this annual event on Parliament Hill here in Ottawa. Being able to raise the Filipino flag alongside the Canadian flag, and to sing both national anthems, on Parliament Hill, is a powerful and symbolic gesture for all Filipino-Canadians,” said Senator Enverga in a statement.

Senator Enverga gave special thanks to the over 400 members of the Filipino-Canadian community who traveled from far and wide to take place in this important event. One of the day’s highlights occurred when all of the event’s guests filed into the Senate Chamber to spend time in the Upper Chamber, one of Canada’s two parliamentary legislatures.

“As celebrations abound for both Philippines Independence Day, as well as Canada’s 150th birthday, I was filled with immense pride to see my kababayans take over the Senate. It was a very powerful and momentous moment that I am blessed to be able to share with the Filipino-Canadian community,” Senator Enverga ended.

This year’s event marked the 5th annual Philippine Independence Day flag raising on the Hill.

