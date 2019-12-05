Filipino Canadian with Down Syndrome Becomes World Champion

  • admin
  • December 5, 2019
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 76

    • BURNABY, BC – Darryl: Filipino Canadian with Down Syndrome Becomes World Champion

    Darryl Andaya is no stranger to extraordinary accomplishments. Through nine years of intense dedication and hard work at his family’s studio in Burnaby, he earned his black belt in Taekwon-Do – a lofty achievement made even more impressive by the fact that Darryl has Down syndrome.

    Darryl’s excellence in the martial arts propelled him all the way to New Zealand, where he represented Canada in October at the inaugural International Special Needs Taekwon-do Games. There, he made history by becoming one of the first-ever Special Needs Taekwon-do World Champions.

    It was truly a remarkable event as 10 countries, namely: Canada, New Zealand, Australia, the United States, the Netherlands, Iran, Ethiopia, Russia, Malaysia, and England, all from different ITF (International Taekwon-Do Federation) organizations, as well as the WT (World Taekwondo Federation), sent delegates to compete at this historic competition. For the first time the Taekwon-Do community, both Chang-Hon and Olympic style was united in a common objective: the provision of opportunities for people with Special Needs.

    The spirit of inclusion and support was evident in the air for the whole event as representatives from all countries show their support not only for their own athletes but also for their competitors from other countries. None more evident as when Mr. Darryl Andaya, Canada’s sole delegate immediately, became a crowd favorite after winning his Pattern competition. From then on, chants of “Canada! Canada!” would immediately start whenever he stepped on the mat. It was a huge morale boost for the delegates and very spiritual experience for their supporters.

    Darryl competed in 4 of 5 events: Patterns, Mixed Abilities, Power breaking, and High Kick, winning 2 Gold, 1Silver and 1Bronze, respectively. Team Patterns was the only event he didn’t compete on as a minimum of 3 competitors was needed. Mr. Darius Andaya, V Dan, Darryl’s dad, and coach, also received a gold medal for their excellent performance at their mixed abilities event. In the end, Team Canada was also awarded the 4th Best Country award; quite an accomplishment for a team of one. J

    The medals he earned in New Zealand are not Darryl’s only accolades of late. Before jetting off to the Games, he added another prize to his burgeoning trophy shelf: the 2019 George Klukas Achievement Award.

    Presented annually to a student of the Down Syndrome Resource Foundation by DSRF Board member George Klukas in recognition of significant improvement and success over the past year, the prestigious Klukas Award celebrates the achievements of an older teen or young adult with Down syndrome.

    Darryl’s growing communication abilities, social skills, decision making, and athleticism have helped him in his transition to adulthood and in his development as a martial artist. From an early age, his perseverance and strong spirit have been clear, and have enabled him to achieve things that other people never thought he could do.

    In addition to competing, Darryl also teaches taekwondo to young children, including children with disabilities. In conjunction with the Down Syndrome Resource Foundation, DSA Taekwon-do offers weekly classes for young people with Down syndrome. Darius hopes that many of these students will follow in Darryl’s footsteps.

    “Two years is a long time,” he acknowledges, “but if they stay motivated, I can see some of our students going to the next world championships and experiencing what we just did.” Mr. Andaya will be hosting the next BC provincials on May 9, 2020, and expects to have the Special Needs Division perform admirably.

    For more information on DSA Taekwon-do, visit https://dsataekwondo.com. For more information on Taekwon-do for individuals with Down syndrome, and other programs and services offered by the Down Syndrome Resource Foundation, visit http://DSRF.org.

    Share

    Previous Story

    We win as one: Philippines dominates SEA Games

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 05 December 2019
      7 hours ago No comment

      Filipino Canadian with Down Syndrome Becomes World Champion

      BURNABY, BC – Darryl: Filipino Canadian with Down Syndrome Becomes World Champion Darryl Andaya is no stranger to extraordinary accomplishments. Through nine years of intense dedication and hard work at his family’s studio in Burnaby, he earned his black belt in Taekwon-Do – a lofty achievement made even more ...

    • Filipino olympians recognize at the Seagames National Olympic Association Workshop and OLY party held at the Century park Hotel. Equstrian Asian Games gold medalist Mikee Couangco- Jaworski delivered the honourary pin to the olympians. One of the recepients is Rey Fortaleza from Vancouver, a 1976 Montreal quarter finalist and 1977 Sea Games gold medalist. His reception of the OLY pin signifies the NOA recognition of the accomplishment.
      05 December 2019
      16 hours ago No comment

      We win as one: Philippines dominates SEA Games

      The Philippines has surpassed 50 gold medals, breaking 100 in total medal count in the Southeast Asian Games being hosted by the country. The Philippines continued their dominance at the top of the medal table as they added nine medals through Day 3 in various martial arts and gymnastics. ...

    • 05 December 2019
      18 hours ago No comment

      Daniel Padilla reacts to Karla Estrada’s new boyfriend

      Kapamilya actor Daniel Padilla is happy for his mom Karla Estrada’s newfound love, but said he’s still vigilant.   In a recent interview with Boy Abunda in “Tonight With Boy Abunda,” Daniel said he already met his mom’s new boyfriend Jam Ignacio.   “Yes, napakilala na sa akin ni ...

    • 02 December 2019
      3 days ago No comment

      Team Philippines takes day 1 by storm with 20 gold medals

      The day began with John Chicano taking the country’s first gold of the competition in the morning’s triathlon event. Soon after Kim Mangrobang took gold in the women’s triathlon, making her a back to back SEA Games triathlon gold medalist. Returning to the games for the first time in ...

    • 28 November 2019
      1 week ago No comment

      Philippines seen as future of ASEAN

      A foreign leader has cited the Philippines as the future of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). South Korean President Moon Jae-in made the projection, noting the significant growth rate of the Philippines under the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte. “The Philippines is the future of ASEAN as it ...

    %d bloggers like this: