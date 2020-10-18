Filipino candidates Mable Elmore, Cyrus Sy, Jaeden Dela Torre run in October 24 B.C. election

  • October 18, 2020
    • Three Filipino Canadians are running for seats in the B.C. Legislative Assembly in the provincial election on October 24, 2020.

    They are Mable Elmore, Cyrus Sy, and Jaeden Dela Torre.

    Elmore is seeking a fourth term as Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for Vancouver-Kensington.

    Elmore was first elected MLA for Vancouver-Kensington in 2009.

    She was the first MLA of Filipino heritage in B.C.

    Elmore was re-elected in 2013 and 2017.

    Before the dissolution of the legislative assembly, Elmore was Parliamentary Secretary for Poverty Reduction under the B.C. NDP government of John Horgan.

    Prior to her election as MLA, Elmore worked as a transit operator for 10 years.

    Elmore attended the University of British Columbia.

    On the campaign website of the B.C. Greens, Sy describes himself as a child of immigrants from the Philippines.

    Cyrus Sy is a candidate in New Westminster by the Green Party of B.C.

    Sy was born to first-generation immigrant parents from the Philippines.

    Sy studied at Simon Fraser University, where he completed his Bachelor of Applied Science in Systems Engineering. He is a professional engineer and marketing leader who has worked in B.C.’s high-technology industry for the past 20 years.

    From 2010 to 2017, Sy served as a volunteer and board president at Parent Support Services Society of B.C., a non-profit committed to protecting the safety and well-being of children.

    Sy has been a strong advocate and supporter of public education and has served as secretary for the District Parent Advisory Council of New Westminster.

    In 2018, he also ran as a candidate for New Westminster School Board trustee.

    Sy is married to Nicole, an elementary school teacher, and together have two children and a 10-month old puppy.

    Jaeden Dela Torre, for his part, is a candidate of the B.C. NDP in Richmond North Centre.

    Dela Torre is a passionate voice for young people across B.C. He is committed to fighting for the issues that matter in our community – affordable housing, stronger services, and building a stronger, cleaner future.
    Dela Torre was one of the youngest candidates to run in 2019 federal election. He ran in Steveston-Richmond East.

    Dela Torre’s top priorities are standing up for the environment and sustainability, reducing income inequality, prioritizing housing affordability, and supporting students trying to obtain a post-secondary education.

