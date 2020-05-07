FILIPINO CAREGIVERS ARE THE BEST

  • May 7, 2020
    The best talaga ang mga providers of care na galing sa Pilipinas.

    In a testament to the quality of care, kindness, and affection of caregivers from the Philippines, one has been gifted with a home by no less than the very popular Canadian singer Michael Bublé.

    From reports online, we only know the caregiver by the name Minette.

    Si Minette ay dating caregiver ng lolo ni Michael Bublé for many years.

    Ngayong wala na yung grandfather ni Michael Bublé, merong mahalagang alaala na iniwan para ka Minette.

    It was the dying wish of the singer’s grandfather to give the old man’s house in Vancouver to Minette.

    Michael Bublé also renovated the home with the help of Drew and Jonathan Scott, the twin brothers behind the HGVT show Property Brothers.

    Nasa Pilipinas si Minette noong inayos yung bahay, and was surprised by the singer when she came back.

    The heartfelt moment was featured in the May 14, 2020 episode of HGTV’s Celebrity IOU show.

    “My grandfather was my best friend growing up. He was my hero,” Michael Bublé.

    Minette took care of grandfather Demetrio and his wife.

    “I came from the Philippines working as a community health worker,” sabi ni Minette.

    “Then I got hired by Michael’s family to look after grandma and grandpa at the same time,” Minette said.

    In the end, Minette became an honourary member of the Bublé family.

