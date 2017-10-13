Filipino community mourns passing away of journalist and arts connoisseur Mel Tobias

  October 13, 2017
    • The Filipino Canadian community is saddened by the loss of respected journalist and arts connoisseur Mel Tobias.

    Tobias passed away on October 7 in Vancouver.

    Tobias has written for various local and international publications, including Living Today, the former lifestyle magazine of the ReyFort Media Group.

    As chief writer and editor of Living Today, Tobias celebrated the many positive attributes and achievements of Filipino Canadians, both individually and collectively.

    Tobias has been based in Vancouver since 1933 after moving to Canada from Hong Kong, where he had a successful career in public relations and journalism.

    Friends remember Tobias for being a kind-hearted soul, and a mentor to many.

    Tobias was passionate about the arts, and was a lover of film, theatre, and music.

     

