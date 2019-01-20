Filipino couple drowns while on honeymoon in the Maldives

A Filipino couple drowned while they were on their honeymoon in the Maldives, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Monday.

In a statement, the DFA said local authorities reported that the 29-year-old woman and her 30-year-old husband were guests in a resort on Dhiffushi Island and were snorkeling when they drowned on Sunday.

The names of the Filipino victims were identified as Leomer and Erika Joyce Lagradilla, high school sweethearts who tied the knot before 2018 ended.

Both were rescued by resort workers but were pronounced dead upon arrival at a local hospital, the agency added.

The DFA expressed its sympathies to the families of the couple and said that they are now in touch with their next of kin. The agency gave assurances of assistance in the repatriation of the victims’ remains.

The DFA added that the Philippine Embassy in Dhaka, which has jurisdiction over the Maldives, were instructed to coordinate with local authorities in making arrangements for the repatriation of the remains of the couple.

The couple, both from Laguna, were married on December 18, 2018 and left Manila for their honeymoon on January 9.

Friends of the married couple are appealing for donations to help them bring their remains back to the Philippines.

As of this date, DFA said they will cover all the expenses to bring back the bodies of the couple home.

(C.M. Ramos /ee/ Inq.net)

