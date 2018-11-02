Filipino workers would switch careers for better salary, stability: survey

  • November 2, 2018
  • Business News
    • More than half of Filipino workers would switch careers for better pay and financial stability, a recent survey conducted by a recruitment company revealed.

    The survey, commissioned by recruitment firm Monster.com, showed that the desire to earn higher salaries and explore other options is the main reason why Filipino workers switch career paths.

    A total of 82% of workers were looking for new jobs within their field of expertise, while 88% were also considering switching to another industry.

    The biggest reasons for the career switch were better salary and financial stability (54%), followed by lack of growth opportunities in their current field (23%).

    In the Philippines, the most desirable industry for young Filipinos to switch to was travel and tourism (10%), followed by education (9%), and banking/financial services/insurance (8%).

    The survey also showed that 46% of Filipinos believe that those who make a career shift are “brave” for doing so.
    Monster.com surveyed over 2,400 professionals across Malaysia (799), the Philippines (1264) and Singapore (410) to identify challenges and perceptions when it comes to switching careers and industries.

    The responses are part of the company’s #IMadeTheSwitch campaign, which aims not only to identify employees’ reasons for switching to a new job, but also to raise awareness on issues around career transitioning in Southeast Asia.

    (abs-cbn business news)

