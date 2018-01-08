Mobile Banking embrace by More Filipinos for convenience—survey

  • joelcastro.com
  • January 8, 2018
  • Business News
  • Page Views 45

    • In 2016, over half of Filipinos with smartphones used mobile banking services at least once a week, with the top two reasons being convenience and availability.

    Every year, the Visa Consumer Payment Attitudes study surveys 500 Filipinos to obtain information on their online payment habits.

    The study also found that almost three in four Filipinos with smartphones have a banking app.

    Among those surveyed, 65 percent made a purchase via their smartphone. Mobile payments are made at least once a week (41 percent).

    A major factor in mobile payment adoption is having a smartphone. This was cited as one of the top three reasons to make mobile payments, the other two being convenience and security of payments.

    On-demand services such as transport network vehicle services (TNVS) like Uber and Grab have contributed greatly to the use of mobile payment.

    Six in 10 Filipinos surveyed said they have used the mobile banking payment to book transportation and to avail themselves of beauty services.

    The number is even higher for the emerging affluent at 70 percent.

    Convenience, efficiency and shopping at their own homes were cited as the main reasons for paying via mobile phone.

    By 2020, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) hopes to fulfill its cash-lite program, which means most financial transactions will become digital.

    In 2016, a Brookings report stated the Philippines had the largest improvement in digital and financial inclusion, up by eight points from 2015.

    Smartphone penetration, adoption of mobile money accounts, and the launch of the Philippine National Strategy for Financial Inclusion (NSFI) contributed to the increase in score.

    (N.V. Guno/ ra, Inq)

    Share

    Previous Story

    Conglomerates formalize NAIA bid

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 08 January 2018
      2 hours ago No comment

      Mobile Banking embrace by More Filipinos for convenience—survey

      In 2016, over half of Filipinos with smartphones used mobile banking services at least once a week, with the top two reasons being convenience and availability. Every year, the Visa Consumer Payment Attitudes study surveys 500 Filipinos to obtain information on their online payment habits. The study also found that ...

    • 08 January 2018
      4 hours ago No comment

      Conglomerates formalize NAIA bid

      Seven of the country’s top conglomerates have formalized their bid to rehabilitate, operate, and maintain the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA). Aboitiz InfraCapital, Inc., the Ayala group’s AC Infrastructure Holdings Corp., Andrew Tan’s Alliance Global Group, Inc., Lucio Tan’s Asia’s Emerging Dragons Corp., the Gotianun’s Filinvest Development Corp., the ...

    • 07 January 2018
      24 hours ago No comment

      Gov’t wants 3rd telco to boost country’s telco industry

      To make better the country’s telco industry the government wants a third telco that “has the financial and technical clout to really compete,” the officer in-charge of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) said on Wednesday. DICT Undersecretary Eliseo Rio said the government wants the prospective third ...

    • 07 January 2018
      1 day ago No comment

      Prime Minister announces appointment of the new Justice

      Ottawa, Ontario – The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the appointment of the Honourable Sheilah L. Martin to the Supreme Court of Canada effective immediately. Honourable Sheilah L. Martin, First appointed as a judge in 2005 Justice Martin served on the Court of Queen’s Bench of Alberta in ...

    • 07 January 2018
      1 day ago No comment

      PAL Acquires Two New Planes

      Philippine Airlines (PAL) acqured two new Boeing 777-300ER units from Seattle, Washington this December to serve air travelers going to and from London and the United States. “Two shiny new Boeing 777-300ER, fresh out of Boeing’s manufacturing plant in Seattle, Washington, undergo a series of tests and inspections prior ...

    %d bloggers like this: