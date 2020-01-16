Filipinos in Libya ask to evacuate

  • joelcastro.com
  • January 16, 2020
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 74

    • Filipinos in Libya still need to evacuate away from previous encounter sites in the capital even as the UN-recognized government and strongman Gen. Khalifa Haftar ironed out a ceasefire agreement, an envoy said Tuesday. 

    First raised by Manila’s foreign affairs department in May, the highest in a 4-step crisis alert system remained hoisted over Tripoli and nearby areas, which called for the mandatory evacuation of Filipinos there, said Ambassador Elmer Cato said. 

    Only 12 Filipinos so far requested repatriation. Filipinos in Libya, who are mostly nurses, refuse to leave their jobs, Cato said. 

    “Hindi nila maiwan iyong kanilang mga trabaho at naintindihan naman natin iyong sitwasyon nila,” he told radio DZMM. 

    “Ang understanding natin sa Filipino community dito is while handa ang Embahada na i-repatriate sila, kung hindi pa sila ready ay just make sure na umiwas sila sa kaguluhan,” he added. 

    (They can’t leave their jobs and we understand their situation. Our understanding with the Filipino community here is that while the Embassy is ready to repatriate them, if they are not ready, they should just make sure to avoid the conflict.) 

    During talks in Moscow on Monday, Haftar delayed signing a ceasefire agreement that would end 9 months of fighting with the UN-recognized government headed by Fayez al-Sarraj. 
     
    Sarraj’s Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli has been under attack since last April from forces loyal to Haftar, who is based in the east of the country along with his loyalist politicians.

    The 2 sides were expected to agree the terms of a ceasefire that took effect over the weekend, raising hopes of an end to the latest fighting to wrack the oil-rich North African country since a 2011 NATO-backed uprising killed longtime dictator Moamer Kadhafi.

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Sarraj and the head of High Council of State in Tripoli, Khaled al-Mechri, have signed the document, but Haftar and his ally Aguila Saleh “have asked for a bit more time until morning” to study it. 

    Turkey and Russia’s foreign and defence ministers acted as mediators, but the rival delegations did not apparently meet face-to-face. )abs-cbn with a report from Agence France-Presse )

    Share

    Previous Story

    Taal eruption could last months – Phivolcs

    Next Story

    Single-use plastic shopping bag ban in the works for Surrey

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 16 January 2020
      14 hours ago No comment

      Single-use plastic shopping bag ban in the works for Surrey

      The City of Surrey has led the way on many of the green initiatives in the Metro region. Our Biofuel Facility is the only closed loop operation in North America where 100% of our curbside green bin organic waste is converted into renewable natural gas and high-quality compost. 115,000 ...

    • 16 January 2020
      14 hours ago No comment

      Filipinos in Libya ask to evacuate

      Filipinos in Libya still need to evacuate away from previous encounter sites in the capital even as the UN-recognized government and strongman Gen. Khalifa Haftar ironed out a ceasefire agreement, an envoy said Tuesday.  First raised by Manila’s foreign affairs department in May, the highest in a 4-step crisis ...

    • 16 January 2020
      14 hours ago No comment

      Taal eruption could last months – Phivolcs

      The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) on Monday warned that Taal Volcano could have a series of eruptions that could last months. “Maaari po tayong abutin ng ilang buwan o ilang taon (It could last months or years),” Ma. Antonia Bornas, head of the Volcano Monitoring and Eruption Prediction ...

    • 16 January 2020
      14 hours ago No comment

      ABS-CBN appeals to overseas Filipinos, global communities for help for communities affected by Taal Volcano Eruption  

      ABS-CBN, through its long-running, award-winning Sagip Kapamilya program, is appealing to millions of overseas Filipinos and global communities to help victims and evacuees of affected areas following the eruption of Taal Volcano in Batangas, Philippines.    In its global call for donations, the leading Filipino media and entertainment company ...

    • 09 January 2020
      1 week ago No comment

      Pacquiao and family visit Vancouver

      Boxing icon and Philippine Senator Emmanuel ‘Manny’ Pacquiao and his family have come to Vancouver for a well-deserved vacation. Pacquiao and his loved ones were billeted at the Trump International Hotel & Tower Vancouver. On Tuesday (January 7), Pacquiao had dinner with Philippine Consul General to Vancouver, Maria Andrelita ...

    %d bloggers like this: