FIREWORKS, FOOD, & ENDLESS FUN FOR THE FAMILY

  • June 14, 2019
    • Prepare to come hungry as Honda Celebration of Light brings in close to 40 food vendors!

    Vancouver, B.C. – It’s not just about the fireworks, it also about the food! This year Honda Celebration of Light will have up to 40 food vendors throughout English bay, Vanier Park, and Second Beach. Prepare to indulge in a variety of different flavours, styles, and both vegetarian and vegan options for the whole family to enjoy.

    The best of Vancouver’s food truck scene will be lined up along Beach Avenue offering everything from ice cold beverages, fried chicken, and south Asian favourites. Take a stroll to find a whole range of delicious choices, including Bandidas, Chick Pea, Shameless Buns, and Triple O’s. You’re sure to find mouth-watering meals to please even the pickiest of palates. And to finish it all off, stop by for a scoop at Rocky Point Ice Cream.

    Tickets are still available! The Keg Lounge, located on the Bathhouse Roof in English Bay, is once again offering a luxurious VIP experience. Take in all that the event has to offer such as phenomenal live entertainment, brought to you by Z95.3, featuring local and emerging talent while dining under the stars. The newly designed layout will give guests a more interactive experience while still providing unobstructed views of the fireworks. The Keg Lounge is the perfect way to treat yourself and your friends to a quintessential night out in Vancouver.

    With the closest water view of the fireworks, the Concord Lounge at the Inukshuk in English Bay is the place to be if you’re in the mood for great energy, live music, a fresh summer menu featuring country themed options and locally sourced ingredients. Features of the Lounge include guaranteed seating, musical simulcast of the fireworks soundtrack, cash bar service, private washroom facilities and a laid back vibe, making it the perfect place to soak up the atmosphere of the beach with your friends and colleagues!

    Honda Celebration of Light is offering a ton of activities during the three-day festival, making it the perfect spot to spend a full day of family fun this summer. The spectacular fireworks show might be the main event, but the live music, food trucks and sponsor activations line-up round out a full day of activities.

    Reserve the best seats in the house in one of our 3 on site venues through www.HondaCelebrationofLight.com.

