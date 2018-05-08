Floyd Mayweather relaxing in the Philippines

Floyd Mayweather arrived in the Philippines for a vacation and exploratory tour of the country’s best beaches.

The popular Mayweather is an American professional boxing promoter and former professional boxer.

A report by the Manila Standard Today on May 7 noted that Mayweather’s visit will be hosted by Sam Versoza of Frontrow International, the same outfit that brought in the Miss Universe Candidates last year.

Known as “Money” Mayweather with his crew “The Money Team,” Mayweather successfully competed and defended his championship belt from 1996 to 2007 and 2009 to 2015.

He made a one-fight comeback in 2017 against Filipino Sen. Manny Pacquiao in 2017.

Mayweather retired with an undefeated record of 50 wins and no loss.

“I am more than happy to host one of the greatest boxers of all time. It is a privilege to be his host during his vacation,” said Versoza.

Frontrow is the country’s number one Health and Wellness, Multilevel marketing company.

In a phone interview, Mayweather said in the Manila Standard Today report that he was likewise happy to finally see the beauty of the country.

“I have heard and seen on TV how beautiful the Philippines is and I can’t wait to see for myself the natural wonders and beauty of your country. I am looking forward for some relaxation, time with family and friends and experience how you guys throw a party for the Money Team,” said the boxing legend.

In a video message, posted on Instagram by Verzosa, Mayweather said: “Hey Manila, Philippines, I’m on my way. Me and my team, The Money Team, as well as myself, Floyd “Money” Mayweather, I’m on my way to the Philippines to embrace my fans, I wanna say thank you to everybody in the Philippines, for all your support throughout the years.”

Like this: Like Loading...