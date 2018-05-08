Floyd Mayweather relaxing in the Philippines

  • joelcastro.com
  • May 8, 2018
  • Boxing
  • Page Views 119

    • Floyd Mayweather arrived in the Philippines for a vacation and exploratory tour of the country’s best beaches.

    The popular Mayweather is an American professional boxing promoter and former professional boxer.

    A report by the Manila Standard Today on May 7 noted that Mayweather’s visit will be hosted by Sam Versoza of Frontrow International, the same outfit that brought in the Miss Universe Candidates last year.

    Known as “Money” Mayweather with his crew “The Money Team,” Mayweather successfully competed and defended his championship belt from 1996 to 2007 and 2009 to 2015.

    He made a one-fight comeback in 2017 against Filipino Sen. Manny Pacquiao in 2017.

    Mayweather retired with an undefeated record of 50 wins and no loss.

     

    “I am more than happy to host one of the greatest boxers of all time. It is a privilege to be his host during his vacation,” said Versoza.

    Frontrow is the country’s number one Health and Wellness, Multilevel marketing company.

    In a phone interview, Mayweather said in the Manila Standard Today report that he was likewise happy to finally see the beauty of the country.

    “I have heard and seen on TV how beautiful the Philippines is and I can’t wait to see for myself the natural wonders and beauty of your country. I am looking forward for some relaxation, time with family and friends and experience how you guys throw a party for the Money Team,” said the boxing legend.

    In a video message, posted on Instagram by Verzosa, Mayweather said: “Hey Manila, Philippines, I’m on my way. Me and my team, The Money Team, as well as myself, Floyd “Money” Mayweather, I’m on my way to the Philippines to embrace my fans, I wanna say thank you to everybody in the Philippines, for all your support throughout the years.”

    Share

    Previous Story

    Rampage (PG)

    Next Story

    Philippine lawmakers consider karaoke, videoke ban in residential areas

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 09 May 2018
      8 mins ago No comment

      Philippine lawmakers consider karaoke, videoke ban in residential areas

      Noisy neighbors may soon be a thing of the past in the Philippines. The committee on public order and safety of the House of Representatives has approved the creation of a technical working group (TWG) to deliberate on a proposal prohibiting the use of videoke and karaoke systems in ...

    • 08 May 2018
      21 hours ago No comment

      Floyd Mayweather relaxing in the Philippines

      Floyd Mayweather arrived in the Philippines for a vacation and exploratory tour of the country’s best beaches. The popular Mayweather is an American professional boxing promoter and former professional boxer. A report by the Manila Standard Today on May 7 noted that Mayweather’s visit will be hosted by Sam ...

    • 04 May 2018
      5 days ago No comment

      Rampage (PG)

      Best Buds! Say what you will about monsters. Throw in the good natured humour of Dwayne Johnson and odds are good you’ll have an enjoyable outing with Rampage. Like  the tag line says Big meets Bigger in this blockbuster from Warner Brothers. From space to the jungles to the ...

    • 04 May 2018
      5 days ago No comment

      I feel pretty (PG)

      Yes She Can! Root for the underdog as a Hollywood tradition. Dare to dream is the much-maligned central character in I Feel Pretty. Perhaps partially patterned on the hit My Fair Lady tune from 1964 this flighty comedy from EOne Entertainment is hoping to catch on at Cineplex Cinemas ...

    • 03 May 2018
      6 days ago No comment

      No way the Pacquio-Matthysse title fight won’ be a success

      KUALA  LUMPUR – If the attendance in the second and final leg of the twin-city press tour to promote the coming Manny Pacquiao-Lucas  Matthysse title showdown held Friday at the luxurious Le Meridien Hotel for the latter’s World Boxing Association welterweight crown will be the gauge, there’ no way the card ...

    %d bloggers like this: