More foreign banks eye to operate in PH

  • joelcastro.com
  • September 6, 2017
  • Business News
  • Page Views 34

    • More foreign banks are eyeing to establish presence in the Philippines, including representative offices, because of the sound and stable banking system here, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Nestor A. Espenilla Jr. said.

    Eight Asian banks have expressed interest in putting up operations in the country, although they have yet to submit documentary requirements to be considered as officially applying for entry, Espenilla told reporters.

    Some foreign banks and financial institutions, which included non-Asians, meanwhile, have submitted documents to apply for representative offices.

    “Representative offices are mainly focused on marketing. They are also important because representative offices are also useful in drawing in investments into the country,” Espenilla said.

    The BSP chief said foreign lenders usually first test the domestic market through their representative offices.

    “It’s a light presence because it’s for marketing only. But if they see a really good market demand, it may progress into a branch application,” he said.

    In 2014, then President Benigno Aquino III signed into law Republic Act (RA) No. 10641, which allowed the full entry of foreign banks.

    Under RA 10641, foreign lenders can account for a maximum of 40 percent of the banking industry’s assets.

    So far, the BSP has allowed 10 Asian banks to fully operate in the country, namely:

    • Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp.
    • Singapore’s United Overseas Bank Ltd.
    • South Korea’s Shinhan Bank, Industrial Bank of Korea, and Woori Bank
    • Taiwan’s Cathay United Bank, Chang Hwa Bank, First Commercial Bank, Hua Nan Bank, and Yuanta Commercial Bank Co. Ltd. (B.O.de Vera, Inq)

    Share

    Previous Story

    PH film goes to Toronto

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 06 September 2017
      2 hours ago No comment

      More foreign banks eye to operate in PH

      More foreign banks are eyeing to establish presence in the Philippines, including representative offices, because of the sound and stable banking system here, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Nestor A. Espenilla Jr. said. Eight Asian banks have expressed interest in putting up operations in the country, although they have yet to submit ...

    • 06 September 2017
      5 hours ago No comment

      PH film goes to Toronto

      Adolfo Alix Jr.’s “Madilim ang Gabi” (Dark Is the Night) is set to have its world premiere at the 42nd Toronto International Film Festival, to be held in Canada from Sept. 7 to 17. Alix told the Inquirer that “Madilim ang Gabi” is his 30th feature film. For this ...

    • 04 September 2017
      2 days ago No comment

      PUBLIC WARNING – SPIKE IN OVERDOSES IN FRASER HEALTH

      SURREY – Fraser Health is issuing a warning to people who use illicit drugs following preliminary data which showed a notable increase in the number of suspected overdose deaths throughout the region in the past week. The majority of deaths have occurred in private residences, followed by hotels and ...

    • 04 September 2017
      2 days ago No comment

      BCDA to change Clark’s master plan

      State-run Bases Conversion and Development Authority plans to change the master plan of Clark Freeport Zone to accommodate new projects and developments. BCDA president Vincent Dizon cited an urgent need to amend the design for Clark to cover all ongoing and planned developments. “Master plans are usually updated and ...

    • 04 September 2017
      2 days ago No comment

      NLEX extending road to Bataan

      NLEX Corp. is investing up to P20 billion to extend the North Luzon Expressway to Bataan province, a top executive said.  NLEX president and chief executive Rodrigo Franco said the company was currently doing the engineering study for NLEX Phase 3, with the project cost estimated at P16 billion ...

    %d bloggers like this: