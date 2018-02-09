Forever My Girl (G)

You get the picture. One family to be becomes the cause célèbre of a small Louisiana town in Forever My Girl. Young love can be a witch – spelled with a b. Cut from the Nicolas Sparks playbook this certifiable three hanky tear-jerker from Elevation Pictures will appeal to that young teenage girl demographic. Sure to be a hard sell for the guys. Gals may find this saccharine laced romantic lark worth heading to your neighbourhood Cineplex cinemas around B.C.

Second Chance!

Being burned can stick with you. Home town high school sweethearts Josie and Liam Page seem like the logical couple destined to live happily ever after. Fairytale endings may not be in the cards for Alex Roe and Jessica Rothe. Cold feet sees both go their own ways with Liam becoming a wildly successful music star.

Happy living the simple life Josie busies herself working at a local store while her former lover lives the good life in a jet set world. But are these two really happy? Odds are good you know the answer. Absence makes the heart grow fonder – as does distance.

Despite hard feelings through a somewhat staged scripting the two ultimately re-connect. Whether lightening can strike twice is the question of the day. Forever My Girl turns out to be a typical sappy love story – the kind we’ve all seen before. Good performances and nice singing and a few surprises sprung along the way help make this drama passable.

By Alan Samuel

