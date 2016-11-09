Funtastic 5 Productions Presents Nina Bernabe at OPM JAM.

At Funtastic 5 Productions, we realize that there is a lot of local talent which often goes unseen. As such, we are committed to include local talent in every show we produce.

Nina Bernabe is a 13 year old grade 8 student in New Westmnster, BC who started singing at her school talent shows in Kindergarten. She has been the school`s resident singer of the Canadian national anthem since Grade 4, appeared at a wide variety of community events like the opening for the Newton Community Baseball Association, Surrey School District functions and Filipino community events. Nina also performs with the Singing Nannies at their fundraising events.

Nina has performed in several local concerts. The most notable include singing ith Mr. Jose Mari Chan during his Vancouver concert last year and recently, with Mr. Tim Pavino during his Seattle/Canada 2016 tour. Nina is a genuine talent under the guidance of Mr. Kimwell del Rosario of the Rosario Strings.

On November 20, at Massey Theatre in New Westminster, OPM JAM will bring you the incomparable talents of Gloc-9, Jona Viray, Kakai Bautista and this little hometown lady.

Come out for an evening of music, laughter and fun.