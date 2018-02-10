G Diaries 2 explores more little-known Philippine sites

Traveling, as we all know, is synonymous to spending a big part of one’s savings. No wonder, traveling is now considered by many as a status symbol. But for G Diaries host Gina Lopez, one need not travel too far and spend a lot in order to see and enjoy nature’s splendor. The Philippines, she stresses, is rich in so many amazing places waiting to be discovered.

In fact, G Diaries had already featured in its first season the country’s various jaw-dropping and eye-popping scenic spots that sparked televiewers’ interest to go pack their bags and see for themselves those wondrous attractions.

“It’s not expensive,” said Gina during a media call. “Like for example, Lola Sayong in Gubat (Sorsogon), it’s P500 with free breakfast and free surf lesson a night…But if you wanna go and stay at a more expensive (place), the choice is yours. It’s not fair to say that lahat ng travel ay para sa mayayaman lang. (If possible) just go by bus, do not go by plane.”

Bantay Kalikasan program director Jen Santos agreed and said, “If you want a natural oasis but you don’t want to travel far from Manila, we have right here the biggest forest, we have the La Mesa Eco Park that’s also being managed by the foundation. So, every time you go there and whatever you spend there, supports the advocacy of environmental protection.”

Gina reminded that we should take care of what God has given us. The country is blessed with natural beauty that leaves anyone gasping in admiration. With G Diaries entering its second season, expect Gina and her team to explore other little-known places that can boost the country’s tourism and at the same time generate income for the local community.

“I would like everyone to know that G Diaries is not just a show, it’s a segment of total effort and as we speak now, maraming mga places na maganda but the problem of the people there is marketing. The place is so beautiful, they have many products from there but they have no way of telling all about these to the whole world, so, that’s what G Diaries is all about.”

The different places that were featured during the first season, Gina proudly shared, now enjoy an “economic boom.” How? The show does not only feature every least discovered destination but also supports it by arming its people with knowledge on how to make their place an economic advantage for their community. For example, they can start building up facilities that will generate jobs and income for the people. It helps develop the area for the people.

“The goal of the show is to drive the topic to the place but it’s not all that but also to inspire, to show hope, to show possibility that everyone can,” said Gina.

Sorsogon, she pointed out, is a one magnificent place “which means even before we did the show, maganda na. G Diaries is just a window.”

“What’s really important is the people component,” Jen added.

Gina agreed, “It’s not only the money, no matter how much money you (invest) but if the people are not cooperating, it’s not gonna work.”

She even cited an example where P1.5M was spent to develop the place and after a year it earned P5.9M. It only proved that no matter how much money they put into the place but with its people lacking in interest to improve their lives, then all efforts will be useless. “So it’s the people there who took it up and met an extra mile ahead.”

According to the press release, the show’s new season that is set to air every second Sunday of the month beginning Feb. 11 before ASAP, will be an exciting mixture of Gina’s total reverence for nature and the millennials’ curiosity to visit the strangest places, experience the greatest cultures and meet new people with different perspective in life. Joining Gina in her travel-cum-adventure to unexplored places with spectacular beaches, rivers, caves and mountains are the G Squad comprised of Kapamilya stars Gerald Anderson, Xian Lim, Elmo Magalona, Janella Salvador, Inigo Pascual, Maris Racal, Sue Ramirez, Gretchen Ho, Loisa Andalio, Krystel Fulgar, Antoinette Taus, Young JV and Boyband PH members.

With the G Squad, Gina believes it will help bring the advocacy for the environment closer to people, considering the star power and influence of the artists among people, especially to the youth.

“More than anything, this is a passion project for all of us,” said Gretchen. “We all care about the Philippines, we all believe in its beauty.”

(Directed by Alco Guerrero, G Diaries Season 2 will also air on cable TV via Lifestyle Network and ANC.)(B.Gliriosa PS)

