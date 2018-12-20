Garcia, Dimakiling get back on track

INTERNATIONAL Masters Jan Emmanuel Garcia and Oliver Dimakiling downed FIDE Master Stephen Rome Pangilinan and International Master Angelo Young, respectively, to bounce back into contention after two rounds of the 7th Asian Continental Chess Championships (2nd Manny Pacquiao Cup) at the Tiara Hotel in Makati City on Tuesday night.

Garcia, who made his World Chess Olympiad debut in Batumi, Georgia a few months back, and Dimakiling registered their first point to lead six other Filipinos in a 23-player group at 22nd place that included opening day winners IM Paulo Bersamina and Haridas Pascua.

Bersamina, 20, failed to follow up on his shock win over third seed Grandmaster Le Quang Liem of Vietnam last Monday and lost to GM Nodirbek Abdusattorov of Uzbekistan.

Pascua, 25, scored his second straight draw, this time against IM Novendra Priasmoro of Indonesia, who has a higher FIDE rating of 2483 compared to the Filipino’s 2442 in the nine-round tournament sanctioned by the NCFP headed by Rep. Butch Pichay and bankrolled by Sen. Manny Pacquiao and the Philippine Sports Commission.

The standoff came a day after Pascua nearly beat fourth seed Santosh Gujrath Vidit of India before agreeing to a draw.

Also posting their first point were IMs Daniel Quizon, Roderick Nava and Ricky de Guzman and untitled Michael Concio, Jr.

In the women’s division, WFM Shania Mae Mendoza halved the point with WFM Aay Aisyah Anisa of Indonesia for her second straight draw.

So far, Mendoza was with WFM Allaney Jia Doroy, WIM Bernadette Galas and WIM Kylen Joy Mordido as the best-placed locals with a point to show.

WGM Janelle Mae Frayna, the country’s top bet, fell to WIM P V Nandhidhaa of India and was left with just half a point.

