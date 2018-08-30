Gina directs top rating “Onanay”

Gina Alajar is on cloud nine with the big success of the new soap, “Onanay,” that she is directing. The show quickly went up the ratings charts in its first week of telecast and some folks are even saying: “Sana ito na lang ang ipinantapat sa long-running show sa kabila kasi kakaiba talaga ang atraksiyon niya sa viewers.”

What the show offers is the novelty of having a real-life midget play the title role. As the vertically challenged heroine, newcomer Jo Berry more than fits the image of the usual underdog. When other people and Cherie Gil, as her haughty mother-in-law, maltreat her for lacking in height, your heart really goes out for her.

“Maski ako, nagulat sa napakainit na pagtanggap ng viewers sa ‘Onanay’,” said the director. “Hindi ko akalaing ganung karami ang agad na magkakagusto and I want to thank them all from the bottom of my heart for their unstinting support. Tuloy-tuloy lang po kayo sa panonood dahil mas marami pang makadurog-pusong episodes ang naghihintay sa inyo sa kakaibang drama ng buhay na handog ng ‘Onanay’.”

M. Bautista . Malaya

Like this: Like Loading...