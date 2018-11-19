Trapped!

Danger lurks behind just about every door in Sony’s release of The Girl in the Spider’s Web. Sure this film is not as devastating as the original Swedish classic penned by Stieg Larsson that set the literary world ablaze but still this new version packs quite the wallop. Prepare to get turned on by one gutsy albeit altruistic lady at Landmark Cinemas and Cineplex Entertainment halls around B.C.

Leaving all that stuffy royal nonsense behind consummate thespian Claire Foy proves she can dish out the action mode as good as anyone. Cast as hacker extraordinaire Lisbeth Salander the tattooed one learns the hard way that lots of nastiness permeates the internet.

Stakes are sky high when some very powerful internet programming involving the defense of the free world somehow goes astray. Hot on the trail is Lisbeth and her altruistic reporter friend Mikael Blomkvist suitably portrayed by Sverrir Gudnason. Together the pair wind up in a power play involving highly motivated criminals who will stop at nothing to achieve their world domination dream. And what strange bedfellows these criminals keep.

Surprising twists and turns and a full value heroine (?) not above breaking the law keeps this high flying thriller directed by Fede Alvarez intriguing from start to finish for almost two hours. Just the right pacing and enough vengeful mayhem to make hearts pump faster turn this well-made thriller into good wintry fare.

By Alan Samuel

Like this: Like Loading...