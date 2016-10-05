Glory (PG ) ***

Finder’s Keepers!

Greed and mix-ups wreck havoc on a number of individuals in Glory. Part of this year’s Vancouver Film Festival this quaint little adventure from Bulgaria scores well in the originality department.

Timely and topical Glory revolves around a missed opportunity. Good news travels fast. So when a hobo of a man working on the rail lines comes upon some forsaken cash it sets off a frenzy InThe community. Always looking for a good story this act by a Good Samaritan has popularity and populism written all over it. Leave it to a conniving television producer to track down the noble one to get the scoop,

Quickly things spiral out of control and the fun begins. Like most of us this country bumpkin is not quite ready for prime time. Caught like a deer in the headlights what could have been an all round feel good story gets bogged down in government bureaucracy and corporate red tape and, in the process uncovering lots of deep dark secret .

Well acted this unconventional cultural gem could apply to any nation and ethnicity and features solid acting in a fresh and lively round of somewhat dubious intentions gone astray,

Showtimes:

Sept 30. 4:15 pm International Village Cinemas

Oct. 9. 6:00 pm. International Village Cinemas

Oct. 14. 11:00 am. SFU Goldcorp Theatre

Running time: 98 minutes