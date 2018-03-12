GMA Network continues to hold number one spot in NUTAM

GMA Network continued its winning streak in nationwide television ratings based on the latest data from the industry’s widely-trusted ratings service provider, Nielsen TV Audience Measurement.

For the full month of February (with February 18 to 28 based on overnight data), GMA remained the most watched TV station in the National Urban Television Audience Measurement (NUTAM) with an average of 43.6 percent total day people audience share, toppling ABS-CBN’s 37.9 percent.

The Kapuso Network registered a solid 42.5 percent people audience share versus ABS-CBN’s 33.7 percent in the morning block in NUTAM, while GMA posted an even bigger lead in the afternoon block with 48.4 percent versus competition’s 35.3 percent.

GMA won across all day parts with steadily increasing margins in both Urban Luzon and Mega Manila, which respectively account for 76 and 59 percent of all urban viewers in the country.

In Urban Luzon, GMA posted a total day people audience share of 49.1 percent as against its rival network’s 31.4 percent.

Likewise, in Mega Manila (with official data from February 1 to 24), the Kapuso Network remained undefeated with a 52.1 percent total day people audience share while ABS-CBN managed to get only 27.6 percent.

Award-winning news magazine show Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho (KMJS) still reigned as the most watched GMA program nationwide in February.

Other GMA ratings drivers last month were Magpakailanman; Kambal, Karibal; Pepito Manaloto; 24 Oras; Sherlock Jr.; All-Star Videoke; Daig Kayo ng Lola Ko; and Ika-6 na Utos.

Also in the list of top programs were Sirkus; The One That Got Away; The Stepdaughters; 24 Oras Weekend; Eat Bulaga; Tadhana; Impostora; Sunday Pinasaya; and Haplos.

GMA Network still dominated the list of top programs in Urban Luzon with 8 Kapuso shows in the top 10. Moreover, GMA programs swept the first nine spots in Mega Manila.

Meanwhile, Kapuso viewers from across the globe can also catch these top-rating Kapuso shows via GMA’s flagship international channel GMA Pinoy TV. For the program guide, visit www.gmapinoytv.com.

