GMA Network tops nationwide TV ratings in August

GMA Network, Inc. (GMA) maintained its lead in the nationwide TV ratings competition based on data from the industry’s widely trusted ratings service provider, Nielsen TV Audience Measurement.

From August 1 to 31 (with August 27 to 31 based on overnight data), GMA led competition across all day parts in the National Urban Television Audience Measurement (NUTAM) with an average total day people audience share of 42 percent; ahead of ABS-CBN’s 37.4 percent.

In Urban Luzon, the Network toppled competition from the morning up to the primetime block. GMA registered a total day people audience share of 48.7 percent; beating ABS-CBN’s 31.4 percent.

The Kapuso Network posted an even bigger margin in Mega Manila (based on August 1 to 26 data) with an impressive 51.9 percent people audience share across all time blocks versus ABS-CBN’s 27.1 percent.

Urban Luzon and Mega Manila respectively account for 76 and 59 percent of all urban viewers in the country.

Kapuso shows dominated the list of top programs in NUTAM with multi-awarded news magazine show Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho (KMJS) remaining as the most watched GMA show during the said period. GMA also claimed the top 8 spots in the Urban Luzon list while it swept the top 16 spots in Mega Manila with KMJS still at number one and was closely followed by Pepito Manaloto.

Also included in the list of top-rating Kapuso shows were Daig Kayo ng Lola Ko, Alyas Robin Hood, 24 Oras, My Love from the Star, Magpakailanman, Mulawin vs. Ravena, Ika-6 Na Utos, and Hay Bahay!.

Meanwhile, GMA Network made history anew as it unveiled One Mindanao last August 28. As part of the Network’s continuing efforts to further strengthen its presence in Southern Philippines, One Mindanao features comprehensive and topnotch delivery of news and information in the region that only GMA Network can deliver.

A local news program made by Mindanaoans for the Mindanaoans, One Mindanao is anchored by seasoned TV journalist Tek Ocampo, reputable TV host and news presenter Sarah Hilomen-Velasco, and experienced news correspondent Real Sorroche. Joining them are the various local news teams based in Northern and Southern Mindanao and news stringers across Mindanao.

It is simultaneously aired in key cities and provinces in Mindanao thru GMA Network’s local channels in Mindanao: GMA 5 Davao, GMA 35 Cagayan de Oro City, GMA 8 General Santos City, GMA 12 Jolo, Sulu, GMA 9 Zamboanga City, GMA 12 Cotabato City, GMA 2 Tandag City, GMA 10 Surigao City, GMA 26 Butuan City, GMA 4 Dipolog City, GMA 3 Pagadian City, GMA 5 Ozamiz City, GMA 11 Iligan City, and GMA 12 Bukidnon.

In 2016, Nielsen TV Audience Measurement increased its client pool to a total of 36 clients/subscribers consisting of 12 local TV networks including TV5, Aksyon TV, CNN Philippines, Net 25, Solar Entertainment Corporation, Viva Communications Inc., among others; 5 regional clients; 2 blocktimers and 17 media agencies.

