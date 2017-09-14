GMA Network tops nationwide TV ratings in August

  • joelcastro.com
  • September 14, 2017
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 38

    • GMA Network, Inc. (GMA) maintained its lead in the nationwide TV ratings competition based on data from the industry’s widely trusted ratings service provider, Nielsen TV Audience Measurement.

    From August 1 to 31 (with August 27 to 31 based on overnight data), GMA led competition across all day parts in the National Urban Television Audience Measurement (NUTAM) with an average total day people audience share of 42 percent; ahead of ABS-CBN’s 37.4 percent.

    In Urban Luzon, the Network toppled competition from the morning up to the primetime block. GMA registered a total day people audience share of 48.7 percent; beating ABS-CBN’s 31.4 percent.

    The Kapuso Network posted an even bigger margin in Mega Manila (based on August 1 to 26 data) with an impressive 51.9 percent people audience share across all time blocks versus ABS-CBN’s 27.1 percent.

    Urban Luzon and Mega Manila respectively account for 76 and 59 percent of all urban viewers in the country.

    Kapuso shows dominated the list of top programs in NUTAM with multi-awarded news magazine show Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho (KMJS) remaining as the most watched GMA show during the said period. GMA also claimed the top 8 spots in the Urban Luzon list while it swept the top 16 spots in Mega Manila with KMJS still at number one and was closely followed by Pepito Manaloto.

    Also included in the list of top-rating Kapuso shows were Daig Kayo ng Lola Ko, Alyas Robin Hood, 24 Oras, My Love from the Star, Magpakailanman, Mulawin vs. Ravena, Ika-6 Na Utos, and Hay Bahay!.

     Meanwhile, GMA Network made history anew as it unveiled One Mindanao last August 28. As part of the Network’s continuing efforts to further strengthen its presence in Southern Philippines, One Mindanao features comprehensive and topnotch delivery of news and information in the region that only GMA Network can deliver.

     A local news program made by Mindanaoans for the Mindanaoans, One Mindanao is anchored by seasoned TV journalist Tek Ocampo, reputable TV host and news presenter Sarah Hilomen-Velasco, and experienced news correspondent Real Sorroche. Joining them are the various local news teams based in Northern and Southern Mindanao and news stringers across Mindanao.

    It is simultaneously aired in key cities and provinces in Mindanao thru GMA Network’s local channels in Mindanao: GMA 5 Davao, GMA 35 Cagayan de Oro City, GMA 8 General Santos City, GMA 12 Jolo, Sulu, GMA 9 Zamboanga City, GMA 12 Cotabato City, GMA 2 Tandag City, GMA 10 Surigao City, GMA 26 Butuan City, GMA 4 Dipolog City, GMA 3 Pagadian City, GMA 5 Ozamiz City, GMA 11 Iligan City, and GMA 12 Bukidnon.

    In 2016, Nielsen TV Audience Measurement increased its client pool to a total of 36 clients/subscribers consisting of 12 local TV networks including TV5, Aksyon TV, CNN Philippines, Net 25, Solar Entertainment Corporation, Viva Communications Inc., among others; 5 regional clients; 2 blocktimers and 17 media agencies.

    Share

    Previous Story

    Ronnie Alonte: I don’t have a love life

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 14 September 2017
      2 hours ago No comment

      GMA Network tops nationwide TV ratings in August

      GMA Network, Inc. (GMA) maintained its lead in the nationwide TV ratings competition based on data from the industry’s widely trusted ratings service provider, Nielsen TV Audience Measurement. From August 1 to 31 (with August 27 to 31 based on overnight data), GMA led competition across all day parts ...

    • 13 September 2017
      18 hours ago No comment

      Ronnie Alonte: I don’t have a love life

      Despite the persistent rumor, actor and Hashtag member Ronnie Alonte denies involvement with fellow Kapamilya contract artist Loisa Andalio. “I don’t have a love life, and I’m happy with that. Loisa and I are just friends—she is close to my sister. I’m not courting her. “I’m friends with everyone—with ...

    • 13 September 2017
      20 hours ago No comment

      Mother Lily’s thanksgiving party

      Mother Lily Monteverde is the only local producer now who gives a thanksgiving party to the press for the box office victory of her movies. Regal’s latest movie, “Woke Up Like This,” raked in a lot of money so she gave a party at District 8 Bar in Greenhills, ...

    • 13 September 2017
      22 hours ago No comment

      Ella happy with career

      Ella Cruz is very grateful to Viva for all the good things happening to her career lately. “Grabe talaga ang pasasalamat ko kasi nung dumating ako sa Viva, I felt like parang nagsisimula uli ako nang maganda at nakahanap ako ng isang tunay na pamilya,” she said. “I really ...

    • 13 September 2017
      1 day ago No comment

      Jennylyn and Derek are back

      Now that her soap, “My Love From the Star,” has ended, Jennylyn Mercado can now devote her full attention to the shooting of her new movie with Derek Ramsay, which is tentatively titled “Almost Is Not Enough” and meant to be an entry in the Metro Manila Film Festival ...

    %d bloggers like this: