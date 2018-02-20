GMA Network’s flagship international channel GMA Pinoy TV provided full support to the recent back-to-back events organized by the Philippine Nurses Association of America, Inc. (PNAA) for local and international nursing delegates.

The events held in Manila last January 25 and 26 dubbed, “Filipino Nurses Global Summit II” and “11th International Nursing Conference” are part of the PNAA’s efforts to fulfil its purpose “as an organization responsive to Filipino-American nurses’ needs and as a positive force in the world arena of nursing.”

Over 500 local and international delegates attended the event where GMA Pinoy TV served as the media sponsor.

“We at the PNAA aim to promote the positive image and welfare not only of Filipino nurses abroad but also of Filipinos all over the world. This is the very reason why we held this global summit in the Philippines,” Philippine Nurses Association of America President Dino Doliente III said.

He also acknowledged GMA’s support to their organization. “We are glad that our mission blends with GMA’s. We are looking forward to a closer collaboration between PNAA and GMA Pinoy TV,” he said.

The PNAA, according to Doliente, is the biggest professional organization in the US and that their partnership with GMA Pinoy TV greatly benefits the Filipino communities abroad.

With the theme “Planetary Health: Unite for Nation Building”, the Filipino Nurses Global Summit II revolved around the health of human civilization and the state of the natural systems on which it depends. The summit also discussed Professional Mobility or the challenges that Filipino nurses working overseas face, from agency recruitment to job employment.

The 11th International Nursing Conference, on the other hand, discussed the importance of nursing innovations in bridging the gap in healthcare and the impact of these innovations in education, clinical practice, community care and nursing research. (gma news)

