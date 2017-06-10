GMA to extend digital programming to YouTube, world’s largest online video platform

The Philippines’ leading broadcast company, GMA Network through its subsidiary and digital arm GMA New Media Inc, and the world’s most popular online video platform, YouTube, have signed a partnership that will allow viewers everywhere to watch official, full episodes of GMA programs online.

Brought about by the great demand online for clear, complete, and high quality videos of GMA-produced programs, the partnership not only supports the anti-piracy efforts of the Philippine entertainment industry, but more importantly addresses millennial video viewing habits.

This partnership enables netizens to watch quality videos uploaded by GMA Network on YouTube, which reaches over 1 billion users each month in 88 countries around the world on screens big and small. With YouTube’s unparalleled infrastructure and user experience, GMA can deliver its video content across devices and to every corner of the globe using the latest technology.

GMA New Media Inc. will continuously add full episodes of the most sought-after GMA content every month as well as mid form versions of their upcoming shows. Furthermore, Kapuso viewers will be given bonus behind-the-scene videos, bloopers, and other related content exclusive to YouTube, which will not be aired on television.

“The accessibility of GMA programs is our gift to Kapuso supporters all over the world. Because of our partnership with YouTube, netizens may now watch their favorite programs whenever they want and wherever they may be,” announces Felipe L. Gozon, GMA Network Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Gautam Anand, Director of Content and Operations, YouTube Asia Pacific shares that this alliance with GMA is a great example of how a television and technology company can work together to create new solutions and experiences for users in the digital age.

To watch full episodes of your favorite GMA shows, visit www.gmanetwork.com/fullepisodes.

