GOOD NEWS! PAL IS EXTENDING ITS ANNIVERSARY SEAT SALE!

  • March 15, 2019
    • Philippine Airlines wants you to ‘fly the flag’

    Due to insistent public demand, the Philippine flag carrier Philippine Airlines has extended its 78th anniversary seat sale for seven more days—from March 11 to 17—with an additional one million seats up for grabs.

    PAL’s biggest seat sale, with an initial offer of two million seats, started last March and was slated to end March 10.

    With the additional 1 million seats, the seat sale will enable more travel aficionados to avail of the best buys as low as P78 for domestic and as low as $78 for international routes.

    Passengers can book until March 17 for a flying period that covers the rest, from March 16 all the way to Dec. 31.

    The record sale campaign signals the determination of the four-star-rated flag carrier to woo more first-time travelers as well as seasoned ones to “fly the flag” and enjoy PAL’s full-service travel experience, which offers free inflight meals, free checked-in baggage, and free inflight entertainment.

    “PAL, the Philippines’ only four-star full service airline, encourages Filipinos to fly the way they deserve and discover all the perks of flying with a world-class legacy carrier at surprisingly affordable fares,” said PAL marketing VP Ria C. Domingo. “We invite them to take advantage of the special offers in our 78th anniversary sale, our biggest sale for the year, where we offer deep discounts across our Economy, Premium Economy, and Business Class cabins, on flights to domestic and international destinations. Passengers can book these fares online, in any PAL ticket office, PAL contact center or any PAL accredited travel agency.”

    For the 78th anniversary sale, PAL has provided more than two million seats to fill up the flights across its growing network of over 30 domestic and over 40 international destinations. The airline has recently announced opening more non-stop flights in the ASEAN region.

    www.philippineairlines.com/en/promotions/78thAnniversarySale

    mb.com.ph

