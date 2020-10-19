Government of Canada announces details for opening of 2020 Parents and Grandparents Program

  • admin
  • October 19, 2020
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 41

    • Ottawa—The Honourable Marco E. L. Mendicino, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, today announced details for the opening of the 2020 Parents and Grandparents (PGP) Program, building further on the government’s commitment to reuniting families.
    Over a 3-week period, from 12 p.m. EDT on October 13, 2020, to 12 p.m. EST on November 3, 2020, Canadians and permanent residents who wish to sponsor their parents and grandparents to come to Canada will have an opportunity to submit an interest to sponsor form online.

    In order to ensure a fair, transparent and equal opportunity for applicants, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) will randomly select potential sponsors and send them an invitation to submit an application. Selected applicants will have 60 days to submit their application.
    Accommodation is available to persons with disabilities who are unable to use the online form. They can request the interest to sponsor form in an alternative format (paper copy, Braille or large print) by contacting the IRCC Client Support Centre at 1-888-242-2100 or by email until November 3, 2020.
    Given that many sponsors may have been financially impacted by the exceptional circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, IRCC is introducing a temporary public policy that will reduce the income requirement for the 2020 tax year to the minimum necessary income, instead of the minimum necessary income plus 30%.

    The government knows how important it is for families to be together, particularly during difficult times. The launch of the 2020 Parents and Grandparents Program builds on the government’s initiatives to prioritize the approval of 49,000 family sponsorship applications by December 31, 2020, as well as last week’s announcement of a process to reunite more families and approve compassionate cases within the current border restrictions.

    A maximum of 10,000 applications will be accepted for processing as part of the 2020 PGP intake. In 2021, IRCC will open a new intake of interest to sponsor forms to accept a total of 30,000 new applications.

    Share

    Previous Story

    Filipino candidates Mable Elmore, Cyrus Sy, Jaeden Dela Torre run in October 24 B.C. election

    Next Story

    96.5% collection rate for City of Surrey property taxes

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 19 October 2020
      2 hours ago No comment

      Government of Canada announces details for opening of 2020 Parents and Grandparents Program

      Ottawa—The Honourable Marco E. L. Mendicino, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, today announced details for the opening of the 2020 Parents and Grandparents (PGP) Program, building further on the government’s commitment to reuniting families. Over a 3-week period, from 12 p.m. EDT on October 13, 2020, to 12 ...

    • 18 October 2020
      10 hours ago No comment

      Filipino candidates Mable Elmore, Cyrus Sy, Jaeden Dela Torre run in October 24 B.C. election

      Three Filipino Canadians are running for seats in the B.C. Legislative Assembly in the provincial election on October 24, 2020. They are Mable Elmore, Cyrus Sy, and Jaeden Dela Torre. Elmore is seeking a fourth term as Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for Vancouver-Kensington. Elmore was first elected ...

    • 18 October 2020
      10 hours ago No comment

      Advance voting for B.C. election starts October 15

      Voters in British Columbia don’t need to wait for October 24 to cast their ballot in this year’s provincial election. Advance voting starts on October 15, and runs through October 21. Voters can check on the website of Elections B.C. to find out where they can cast an advance ...

    • 08 October 2020
      2 weeks ago No comment

      B.C. NDP leader John Horgan supports creation of Filipino cultural centre in Metro Vancouver

      John Horgan, leader of the B.C. NDP is hoping to form a majority government after the October 24 election. Last September, Horgan dissolved the legislative assembly, triggering an election that ended his NDP minority government. With polls showing Horgan and the B.C. NDP leading, his gamble may pay off. ...

    • 02 October 2020
      2 weeks ago No comment

      IRCC speeding up processing for spousal applications

      Ottawa—The Honourable Marco E. L. Mendicino, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, is announcing action to speed up spousal application processing and help families build their lives together in Canada. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has increased the number of decision makers on spousal applications in Canada by ...

    %d bloggers like this: