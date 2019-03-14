Governor General of Canada to visit New York City

  • March 14, 2019
  • Feature News
    • The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced that Her Excellency the Right Honourable Julie Payette, Governor General of Canada, will travel to New York City, from March 15 to 16, 2019.
    During the visit, the Governor General will meet with the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres. This meeting will be a chance for Her Excellency to acknowledge the important work of the United Nations in responding to today’s most pressing global challenges.
    The Governor General will also meet with Ambassadors and Permanent Representatives to the United Nations in New York to showcase Canada’s contribution in several different areas of international collaboration, including promoting gender equality and advancing science and space exploration.

