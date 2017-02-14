Gov’t crafts new masterplan for Clark

Clark Development Corp. (CDC) wil l craft a new master development plan (MDP) for the Clark Freeport zone as leases of some of the locators will expire starting next year.

In a statement, CDC said it would now focus on converting the area into a “smart” development that complements the administration’s infrastructure development thrust for Central Luzon.

Noel Manankil, CDC president and chief executive officer, said since the inception of the state-run firm in 1993, many of CDC’s 25-year contracts or lease agreements especially of pioneer locators will expire by 2018 and henceforth.

Manankil did not identify these locators.

Manankil said CDC is preparing the new MDP for the main freeport to make it more marketable, effective and viable, and in harmony with current and planned developments, including the Clark International Airport and Clark Green City.

“The new MDP aims to optimize the development potentials of Clark without compromising the economic, environmental and social integrity of the main freeportzone with the surrounding areas,” CDC said.

The new MDP would also incorporate a concomitant business plan that “will leverage on the potentials of Clark to incorporate environment friendly, smart and resilient ‘green initiatives’ and fortify the freeport’s status as a modern industrial estate and premier service and logistics hub in the region,” Manankil said.

CDC said the MDP will provide a fresh take on the most strategic approach for further development of Clark Freeport in accordance with the government’s new infrastructure thrust.

The MDP will also include a total integrated master plan for the Subic-Clark Corridor, Clark Civil Aviation complex, Clark Special Economic Zone, Clark Green City, the proposed North Luzon Railways project, Manila-Clark airport Express Railway and the 60-kilometer railway that will connect Clark and Subic. (Malaya)

