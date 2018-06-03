Gov’t streamlines biz processes

  • joelcastro.com
  • June 3, 2018
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 48

    • The Department of Trade and Industry expressed optimism the newly-enacted Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Service Delivery Act of 2018 will make doing business in our country easier as it promotes efficient government.

    Under the EODB/Efficient Government Act, businesses can expect streamlined processes, reduced processing times from all government agencies, including government-owned and controlled corporations (GOCCs).

    Government agencies shall be made to comply with the prescribed processing time: three working days for simple transactions, seven working days for complex transactions, and 20 working days for highly technical transactions.

    The EODB-EGSDA Act, which amended the Anti-Red Tape Act of 2007, requires all local government units to streamline procedures for the issuance of business permits, clearance and other type of authorizations by implementing unified business application form.

    Local government units (LGUs) are mandated to setup Business One Stop Shop (BOSS) to facilitate business permits application. The law also provides that barangay clearances and permits must be issued at the city or municipality to speed up transactions.

    Apart from streamlining, the law also provides for the creation of a Central Business Portal that will receive and capture application data on business-related transactions, while Philippine Business Databank shall provide LGUs and national government agencies access to information to verify validity and existence of businesses. With this, businesses are not required to submit the same documentary requirement previously submitted.

    Ramon Lopez, DTI secretary and chair of the Ease of Doing Business and Anti Red Tape Advisory Council (EODB/ARTAC) called RA 11032 a landmark legislation that will have a direct impact on all citizens and business sector.

    The EODB-EGSDA law will be implemented by the Anti-Red Tape Authority, an agency under the Office of the President that will monitor compliance of agencies, and implement and oversee national policy on anti-red tape and ease of doing business.

    The seven-member Ease of Doing Business and Anti-Red Tape Advisory Council will be composed of the Secretaries of DILG, DICT, and DOF, and two members from the private sector. The EODB/ARTAC will serve as the policy and advisory body of ARTA, to be chaired by DTI secretary, and the director-general of the Anti Red Tape Authority as vice chair. (Malaya)

    Share

    Previous Story

    Children and Families Welcome New Outdoor Adventures at the Newly Redeveloped Walnut Park

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 03 June 2018
      2 hours ago No comment

      Gov’t streamlines biz processes

      The Department of Trade and Industry expressed optimism the newly-enacted Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Service Delivery Act of 2018 will make doing business in our country easier as it promotes efficient government. Under the EODB/Efficient Government Act, businesses can expect streamlined processes, reduced processing times from ...

    • 03 June 2018
      5 hours ago No comment

      Children and Families Welcome New Outdoor Adventures at the Newly Redeveloped Walnut Park

      Surrey, BC – More than 600 residents and neighbours gathered in celebration this past Saturday, May 26 at the ribbon cutting ceremony and grand reopening of Fleetwood’s newly redeveloped Walnut Park. The five-hectare park—located between 80 Avenue and 82 Avenue, at approximately 162 Street—features a variety of new upgrades ...

    • 03 June 2018
      6 hours ago No comment

      The Hon. Andrew Scheer statement on the Trans Mountain pipeline

      Ottawa, ON – The Honourable Andrew Scheer, the Leader of Canada’s Conservatives, issued the following statement: “Sadly, Kinder Morgan has announced that it is pulling its investment out of the Canadian energy sector. Kinder Morgan never asked for one dollar of taxpayer money. All the company wanted was certainty. ...

    • 01 June 2018
      2 days ago No comment

      When the bottom falls out

      The last nail on the coffin. The last straw that broke the camel’s back. The end of the road. Painting yourself in a corner. Point of no return. Digging your own grave. Biting off more than PM Justin Trudeau can chew. There are no idioms enough to express how ...

    • 01 June 2018
      2 days ago No comment

      Philippine aerospace industry presents opportunities for Canadian companies

      The Philippines is set to hold the inaugural Aeromart Summit Clark, the premier aerospace business convention for aerospace parts manufacturing, maintenance repair and overhaul (MRO), and airport infrastructure industries. The event will be held on June 4 to June 6, 2018 at the Clark Freeport Zone, Pampanga. Maria Roseni ...

    %d bloggers like this: