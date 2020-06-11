Greetings from UFCABC, FCCHS: MABUHAY

  • admin
  • June 11, 2020
  • Feature News
  • Page Views 51

    • Two leading organizations in the Filipino Canadian community in B.C. are extending their special wishes to our kababayans for the month of June.

    June 2020 marks the 122nd anniversary of Philippine Independence.

    June 2020 is also the second year that Filipino Heritage Month is being marked across the entire Canada.

    The United Filipino Canadian Associations in B.C. (UFCABC) and Filipino Canadian Cultural Heritage Society (FCCHS) are joining fellow Filipinos in celebrating these two significant occasions.

    UFCABC president Joel Castillo said that there are a lot of things that Filipinos should be proud of.

    “Filipinos are contributing to the success and prosperity of Canada,” Castillo said.

    The officials of FCCHS, for their part, stated that Filipinos have a lot to offer to Canada with their enormous talents.

    As noted by the Philippine Embassy in Ottawa, the Philippines has been the top source of new immigrants to Canada from 2011 to 2016.

    There are 837,130 people in Canada with Filipino ethnic origins, based on the Census conducted in May, 2016.

    Of the said number of Filipinos in the country, 780,130 reported they are a visible minority in the country, making Filipinos and Filipino-Canadians the fourth largest visible minority after South Asians (1,924,635), Chinese (1,577,060) and black (1,198,545) minorities in Canada.

    In a message, Philippine Ambassador to Canada Petronila Garcia expressed pride that Filipino Canadians are in the frontlines in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

    UFCABC traces its roots to 2007 as an initiative of the Philippine Consulate General in Vancouver.

    In 2015, the UFCABC was given full autonomy to serve as an umbrella organization of Filipino associations in the province.

    According to the UFCABC, its formation highlights the “maturing of the Filipino Community in Vancouver to stand on its own and to be able to deliver events as truly community driven”.

    UFCABC’s executive board is composed of Castillo, Rey Fortaleza, Arcie Lim, Janice Lozano, Bert Parungao, Merlina Fayusal, Agnes Uguil, Toto Sager, Mel Abonita, Leo Ocampo, Rene Bahena, Rudy Tuliao, Salve Dayao, Mylene Lim, and Arnedo Lucas.

    For its part, FCCHS is largely based in Surrey and was established for the purpose of engaging Filipino Canadians to immerse themselves in their rich heritage.

    FCCHS seeks to participate, celebrate and promote Filipino cultural and social heritage and values to the various Surrey communities and all communities in B.C.

    Its leadership is composed of Prima Roine, Rey Fortaleza, Roldan Robles, Marilyne E. Fletcher, Janice Lozano, Joy Sapiera, Lyn Hernandez, Nellie Soque, Rosette Correa, Marie Holgado, and Giovanni Mata.

    FCCHS founding directors are Mario Hernandez, Cris Sotana, Natie Sotana, Ryan Ferrer, Cynthia Tamondong, Jojo Alpuerto, Michael Cayetano, Carlito Pablo, Araceli Fortaleza, Marcy Torres, and Romy Torres.

    In a message, Philippine Consul General in Vancouver Maria Andrelita S. Austria expressed appreciation for the noble traits of Filipinos, saying that the current COVID-19 pandemic has shown the best qualities of Filipinos.

    The Consulate General in Vancouver, together with Philippine Days 2020 and MVPACES, have collaborated on a project called Tatlumpung Araw ng Himig Pilipino: Isang Pagbubunyi! (Thirty Days of Filipino Music: A Celebration!).

    Thes month-long virtual event features a collection of performances, whether it is musical, visual or aural of Filipino songs.

    Share

    Previous Story

    Prime Minister’s commencement speech to post-secondary graduates

    Next Story

    Jello Juatco joins the Westshore Rebels

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 11 June 2020
      2 hours ago No comment

      Jello Juatco joins the Westshore Rebels

      June 1st was the official CJFL National Signing Day 2020. Khristien Angelo Juatco “aka Jello” announced and signed with The Westshore Rebels in the BCFC Conference. Jello is the 19-year-old son of Janice Lozano and Roque Juatco Jr. and graduated from Seaquam Secondary, Class of 2019. He spent his ...

    • 11 June 2020
      2 hours ago No comment

      Greetings from UFCABC, FCCHS: MABUHAY

      Two leading organizations in the Filipino Canadian community in B.C. are extending their special wishes to our kababayans for the month of June. June 2020 marks the 122nd anniversary of Philippine Independence. June 2020 is also the second year that Filipino Heritage Month is being marked across the entire ...

    • 11 June 2020
      2 hours ago No comment

      Prime Minister’s commencement speech to post-secondary graduates

      Hello everyone. First, congratulations are in order. You’ve worked so hard, for so many years, to get to graduation day and you should all be very proud of yourselves. But let’s be real. This day is nothing like you imagined it to be. And the world is a much ...

    • 04 June 2020
      1 week ago No comment

      COVID-19 cases surge in Philippines

      The number of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines increased to 19,748 after the Department of Health (DoH) reported 751 more infections on Wednesday (June 3). The DoH said in a daily bulletin that the number of recoveries further climbed to 4,153 after 90 more patients have recovered. The death ...

    • 04 June 2020
      1 week ago No comment

      Canada watches U.S. riots in horror: PM Trudeau

      Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada was lost for words when asked about the riots in the U.S. It took 21 seconds for Trudeau to gather his thoughts when he was asked Tuesday (June 2) about U.S. President Donald Trump possibly calling in the military to quell protests. “We ...

    %d bloggers like this: