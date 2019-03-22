Greta (PG)

  • March 22, 2019
    • Ordeal!

    Loss of a parent can hit children hard. A young woman coming to terms with the loss of her mom gets quite the awakening In Greta. Smart studios typically release horror films or suspense laden thrillers towards the fall. In a brilliant bit of counter programming Universal Studios and Focus Films saw fit to release Greta just before spring. Film fans will be pleasantly surprised with this small gem now drawing big crowds to Cineplex Cinemas and Landmark Theatres across B.C.

    My oh my. It looks like the boys are taking a backseat to the girls as 2019 ushers in its first theatrical quarter. While fans are lining up to marvel at Marvel Studios’ appropriated titled Captain Marvel more discerning audiences looking for more acting chops and a sober douse of reality instead of more super hero nonsense will certainly get their money’s worse here. In what your truly considers one of the the best suspense horror thrillers since James Caan’s Classic “encounter” with Kathy Bates in Misery two equally proven adults square off in a battle of wills.

    When a Good Samaritan does the right thing it spells trouble galore for the saintly one
    Finder’s Keepers is not in the genetic makeup of New York lass Frances McCullen. Again Chloe Grace Moretz chooses wisely as a naive renter who does the right thing by returning a lost item to an elderly citizen. French national treasure Isabelle Huppert reigns supreme as soft-spoken Greta Hideg. Ah, but beware. Looks can be deceiving. And how!

    Despite a wide age difference these two start a friendship. Things get a bit testy at times, as is the case in all relationships. Sooner rather than later a case of obsession, harassment and out and out craziness develops sure to scare the bejeepers out of most sane people.

    Given the plot twists that abound in This layered story that features two Dynamic and engaging performances consummate Director Neil Jordan delivers a knockout suspense tale laden with masterful performances and searing tension that’s palpable.

    By Robert Waldman

