GSIS to lift waiver on penalties

  • joelcastro.com
  • July 6, 2018
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 68

    • The Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) starting October 1 will start collecting penalties and surcharges on past due loan accounts of members still in active service.

    The GSIS is urging its members to settle their past due loan accounts until September 30 this year to avoid further penalty charges.

    Jesus Clint Aranas, GSIS president and general manager, said one way of settling their loan accounts is by availing of the Enhanced Conso-loan Plus program which waives all penalties and surcharges on their existing salary loan accounts including additional interests.

    “Paying off your loan will also enable you to avail of other GSIS benefits which you could not otherwise enjoy if you have defaulted on your loans,” Arenas said.

    “If you will restructure your salary loan accounts through the Enhanced Conso-Loan Plus, you will avoid the unfailing predicament of having your retirement pay eaten up by your loan balance in due course,” Aranas said.

    He explained that when GSIS members fail to pay their amortization for more than six months, their loan accounts will become in default.

    Starting October 1, this will automatically set off the computation of pro-rated surcharges and penalties.

    These charges, which are originally intended to discourage borrowers from defaulting on their loans, will add up to their bill which may further swell if not abated early enough.

    At present, GSIS is not collecting penalties and surcharges on past due loan accounts if the member is in active service.

    In the long term, according to Aranas, this “automatic waiver” for penalties and surcharges will compound the forgone interest income from the pension fund’s loan investments which will eventually be disadvantageous to the social insurance fund.

    (Malaya)

    Share

    Previous Story

    Rice prices continue to soar

    Next Story

    CAB to hear PAL fuel surcharge petition

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 06 July 2018
      12 hours ago No comment

      Gov’t swings back to deficit in May

      Government spending turned to deficit in May, reversing the surplus that was recorded a month ago. The national government said the deficit hit P32.9 billion, slightly lower, by 2 percent, than last year’s level and is 32 percent lower than programmed. On a year-to-date basis, the government posted a ...

    • 06 July 2018
      14 hours ago No comment

      CAB to hear PAL fuel surcharge petition

      The Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) is set to hold a hearing on the petition of flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) and sister carrier PAL Express to impose a fuel surcharge amounting to P158 up to P405 on domestic flights next month. A regulatory filing showed PAL and PAL Express ...

    • 06 July 2018
      16 hours ago No comment

      GSIS to lift waiver on penalties

      The Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) starting October 1 will start collecting penalties and surcharges on past due loan accounts of members still in active service. The GSIS is urging its members to settle their past due loan accounts until September 30 this year to avoid further penalty charges. ...

    • 06 July 2018
      18 hours ago No comment

      Rice prices continue to soar

      Delayed distribution of more affordable NFA rice partly causes unabated increase Rice prices have continued to increase, due in part to the delayed distribution of imported cheap rice by the National Food Authority. According to the Philippine Statistics Authority’s monitoring report on last week prices, regular-milled and well-milled rice ...

    • 02 July 2018
      5 days ago No comment

      “MAGPAKALAKAS LOOB!”

      ﻿2018 KOMBENSIYON NG MGA SAKSI NI JEHOVA Biyernes Ang programa sa araw na ito ay batay sa Josue 1:7—“Magpakalakas- loob ka . . . at lubhang magpakatibay.” Sabado Paano natin sasalitain ang salita ng Diyos nang walang takot? Linggo Kakailanganin ng bayan ng Diyos ang lakas ng loob para ...

    %d bloggers like this: