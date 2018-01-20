GSIS plans more overseas investments

  • joelcastro.com
  • January 20, 2018
  • Business News
  • Page Views 19

    • State-run Government Service Insurance System ( GSIS ) is planning to invest $800 million overseas to diversify its investments and take advantage of good returns.

    In a press briefing, GSIS president and general manager Jesus Clint Aranas said the state pension fund is planning to further increase its overseas investments to about five percent of its assets from the current one to two percent share.

    In line with this, the GSIS intends to invest in a Multi-Asset Strategy, deploying about $800 million of its portfolio into foreign currency denominated instruments this year.

    Aranas said the GSIS is currently looking for two external fund managers to handle the investments.

    “This is really testing the waters in investment so it’s not so big, we want to see how they handle our funds also,” Aranas said.

    According to Aranas, investing overseas would help the GSIS meet its return-on-investment target of nine percent per year. Currently, he said the GSIS investments in fixed income only yields about 5.5 percent.

    “Global market is performing very good these days. Our return-of-investment average of 5.5 percent is below our ideal rate of nine percent per annum. We want to beat that, the index, that’s why we have a risk conservative approach,” he said.

    Aside from foreign-currency instruments, Aranas said the GSIS also intends to increase its investment in infrastructure.

    “We really want to be part of the government’s massive infrastructure program, preferably equity. We are looking for the right partners,” he said.

    Gracita Gilda Bocanegra, of the GSIS’ Fund Management Group, said the state pension fund plans to optimize investments in real estate and private equity.

    As of November 2017, Bocanegra said the GSIS’ net income jumped 52.52 percent to P84.15 billion from P55.17 billion in the same period in 2016.

    M.G. Padin, PS

    Share

    Previous Story

    New CEO Hired to Lead Innovation Boulevard

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 20 January 2018
      17 mins ago No comment

      GSIS plans more overseas investments

      State-run Government Service Insurance System ( GSIS ) is planning to invest $800 million overseas to diversify its investments and take advantage of good returns. In a press briefing, GSIS president and general manager Jesus Clint Aranas said the state pension fund is planning to further increase its overseas ...

    • 20 January 2018
      2 hours ago No comment

      New CEO Hired to Lead Innovation Boulevard

      Innovation Boulevard is pleased to announce the appointment of Louise Turner as its new CEO, effective January 2, 2018.  Louise will be responsible for all operations while she leads Innovation Boulevard into its next phase of growth and development. “I’m delighted that we have attracted such a knowledgeable, experienced ...

    • 20 January 2018
      4 hours ago No comment

      How Facebook’s new algorithm will change the way users see content

      FACEBOOK never claimed itself to be a media company. It maintains it is a social network to connect people to other people. Those familiar with Facebook when it started in 2004 will know how it has changed from a story-sharing, people-connecting platform to one that curates and distributes content ...

    • 20 January 2018
      6 hours ago No comment

      Paolo Duterte resigns as Davao City VM

      Paolo Duterte resigned as vice mayor of Davao City last Christmas. Out of delicadeza he said. OK. Let him follow what he think is the right move to do after his ‘skirmishes’ with his daughter via social media that let netizens around the world knew what kind of a ...

    • 19 January 2018
      1 day ago No comment

      Bank of Canada increases overnight rate target to 1 1/4 per cent

      The Bank of Canada today increased its target for the overnight rate to 1 1/4 per cent. The Bank Rate is correspondingly 1 1/2 per cent and the deposit rate is 1 per cent. Recent data have been strong, inflation is close to target, and the economy is operating ...

    %d bloggers like this: