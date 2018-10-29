Halloween (PG)

Chiller Killer!

Murder most foul. Death is in the air and not a moment to soon. Way back when universal Pictures pioneered the horror saga with original classics like Frankenstein and The Wolfman. Who can forget those one of a kind black and white horror classic from the 50s immortalized in a series of popular Aurora models in The 60s. Able to step it up in the 70s and 80s a new era of beastly fun emerged epitomized by Halloween. Not one to rest on their laurels hunting season is on with a new and improved Halloween. Said to be not a sequel but a continuation of the horrors that unfolded in the first introduction to the maniacal Michael Meyers prefer to be scared silly at still alive Cineplex Cinemas across B.C.

To fully appreciate the new Halloween is it necessary to have seen The original thriller? Not really. Suffice it to say that the masked one has been locked away “safely “at an Illinois mental hospital. Under not careful supervision somehow the creep escapes. And just on Halloween Eve. Get the body bags ready.

Despite being under medical study and incarceration something keeps the certifiable lunatic going. Her name is Laurie Strode And the feeling is mutual. All cool and collected is how scream queen Jamie Lee Curtis comes across as Michael Meyers prime enemy. But let’s. Not forget the scores of innocent trick and treaters (and others) who come between them. Let the killing spree begin.

Clearly not as good as the original this new Halloween still serves up some prime victims and our demon in disguise is as good a slice them upper as there ever was. Add on some nubile young bodies, a heroine willing to take the law into her own hands to safe her family and that tell-tale spine-tingling music and Halloween still is a guilty pleasure perfect for this ghoulish season.

By Alan Samuel

