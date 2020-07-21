Happy Philippines Independence Day from your members of Parliament across B.C.
Celebrating with resilient, hard-working Canadians of Filipino heritage.
CAMPBELL RIVER – Some injured service men and women have applied for the CERB ...
Ottawa—International students make immense cultural and social contributions to Canada, and generate more than ...
A plaza in Vancouver that was named after the late Mel Tobias is serving ...
Darryl Andaya knows what it’s like to overcome challenges. Now 20 years old, Andaya of Burnaby, B.C. was born with Down Syndrome. That disability didn’t prevent him from scaling the heights of achievement. Andaya is a world champion in taekwondo. In 2019, Andaya represented Canada at the inaugural International ...
A plaza in Vancouver that was named after the late Mel Tobias is serving as a symbol of pride for the Filipino Canadian community. Tobias was a beloved figure in the community. The plaza is located at the southwest corner of Kingsway and Joyce Avenue. Tobias wore many hats ...
Filipino take beauty pageants seriously. With a bevy of beautiful women from Aparri to Jolo, each beauty distinctive from the heritage to which one belongs, Filipinas have graced beauty pageants ever since it was invented, with several Miss Universe and other prestigious beauty pageants being held in the Philippines, and ...
The legislative franchises committee of the House of Representatives on July 10 rejected ABS-CBN Corp’s application for a new franchise. According to ABS-CBN’s news account, this means “permanently shutting down a major part of the country’s largest media network”. According to the network, the development drew accusations that authorities ...