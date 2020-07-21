Share

New book tells inspiring story of Darryl Andaya

  • 21 July 2020
    Happy Philippines Independence Day

    Happy Philippines Independence Day from your members of Parliament across B.C. Celebrating with resilient, hard-working Canadians of Filipino heritage. Related

  • 16 July 2020
    New book tells inspiring story of Darryl Andaya

    Darryl Andaya knows what it’s like to overcome challenges. Now 20 years old, Andaya of Burnaby, B.C. was born with Down Syndrome. That disability didn’t prevent him from scaling the heights of achievement. Andaya is a world champion in taekwondo. In 2019, Andaya represented Canada at the inaugural International ...

  • 16 July 2020
    Mel Tobias Plaza in Vancouver a source of Filipino community pride

    A plaza in Vancouver that was named after the late Mel Tobias is serving as a symbol of pride for the Filipino Canadian community. Tobias was a beloved figure in the community. The plaza is located at the southwest corner of Kingsway and Joyce Avenue. Tobias wore many hats ...

  • 16 July 2020
    Fil-Canadian Beauty representing BC at Miss Universe Canada

    Filipino take beauty pageants seriously. With a bevy of beautiful women from Aparri to Jolo, each beauty distinctive from the heritage to which one belongs, Filipinas have graced beauty pageants ever since it was invented, with several Miss Universe and other prestigious beauty pageants being held in the Philippines, and ...

  • 13 July 2020
    ABS-CBN loses bid for new franchise

    The legislative franchises committee of the House of Representatives on July 10 rejected ABS-CBN Corp’s application for a new franchise. According to ABS-CBN’s news account, this means “permanently shutting down a major part of the country’s largest media network”. According to the network, the development drew accusations that authorities ...

