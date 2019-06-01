Healthy Active Aging the Focus of BC Seniors Week Celebration in Surrey

Healthy active aging is the focus of this year’s free BC Seniors Week celebrations taking place in City of Surrey recreation facilities June 4 to June 7. Over the course of four days, City of Surrey will host 11 free activities and events to celebrate seniors and promote the importance of maintaining social connections and leading an active lifestyle.

“Seniors are integral to our community and contribute to our communities in countless ways such as through volunteerism and sharing of their knowledge and wisdom,” said Mayor Doug McCallum. “As an age-friendly city, we are dedicated to ensuring our growing seniors population is supported with resources and programs they need to age actively, enjoy good health, and remain independent and involved in their communities.”

Seniors Week activities in Surrey will include dance fit, Tai Chi and computer classes; a family history and history of Surrey presentation; and a barbecue, garden party, pancake brunch and grandparent’s high tea. Activities will take place at Guildford Recreation Centre, Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre, South Surrey Recreation & Arts Centre, Fleetwood Community Centre, Newton Seniors Centre and Cloverdale Recreation Centre.

“Staying active and socially connected reduces feelings of isolation and risks of chronic disease, while helping to maintain functional independence, mobility, bone health and cognitive function,” said Councillor Laurie Guerra, chair of the Parks, Recreation and Sport Tourism Committee. “We also know everyone benefits from increased participation of older adults in community life, so we encourage our seniors to come and have some fun, meet new people and try something new.”

City of Surrey offers ongoing activities for adults 55 and over throughout the year. Seniors in the Park, featuring free guided nature walks, arts and crafts, bocce ball and gardening workshops, will run throughout July through August at Historic Stewart Farm and Surrey Nature Centre. For $25 a year, adults 55 and older can purchase a City of Surrey citywide seniors membership, which provides unlimited access to volunteer-led activities including carpet bowling, badminton, cribbage, pickleball, table tennis, ballroom dancing, quilting, cribbage, computer group and writing group.

For more information on Seniors Week and to download a free healthy active aging guide, visit surrey.ca/seniors.

