Healthy Active Aging the Focus of BC Seniors Week Celebration in Surrey

  • joelcastro.com
  • June 1, 2019
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 50

    • Healthy active aging is the focus of this year’s free BC Seniors Week celebrations taking place in City of Surrey recreation facilities June 4 to June 7. Over the course of four days, City of Surrey will host 11 free activities and events to celebrate seniors and promote the importance of maintaining social connections and leading an active lifestyle.

    “Seniors are integral to our community and contribute to our communities in countless ways such as through volunteerism and sharing of their knowledge and wisdom,” said Mayor Doug McCallum. “As an age-friendly city, we are dedicated to ensuring our growing seniors population is supported with resources and programs they need to age actively, enjoy good health, and remain independent and involved in their communities.”

    Seniors Week activities in Surrey will include dance fit, Tai Chi and computer classes; a family history and history of Surrey presentation; and a barbecue, garden party, pancake brunch and grandparent’s high tea. Activities will take place at Guildford Recreation Centre, Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre, South Surrey Recreation & Arts Centre, Fleetwood Community Centre, Newton Seniors Centre and Cloverdale Recreation Centre.

    “Staying active and socially connected reduces feelings of isolation and risks of chronic disease, while helping to maintain functional independence, mobility, bone health and cognitive function,” said Councillor Laurie Guerra, chair of the Parks, Recreation and Sport Tourism Committee. “We also know everyone benefits from increased participation of older adults in community life, so we encourage our seniors to come and have some fun, meet new people and try something new.”

    City of Surrey offers ongoing activities for adults 55 and over throughout the year. Seniors in the Park, featuring free guided nature walks, arts and crafts, bocce ball and gardening workshops, will run throughout July through August at Historic Stewart Farm and Surrey Nature Centre. For $25 a year, adults 55 and older can purchase a City of Surrey citywide seniors membership, which provides unlimited access to volunteer-led activities including carpet bowling, badminton, cribbage, pickleball, table tennis, ballroom dancing, quilting, cribbage, computer group and writing group.

    For more information on Seniors Week and to download a free healthy active aging guide, visit surrey.ca/seniors.

    Share

    Previous Story

    Surrey Hospital Foundation Donor Supports First 3Tesla MRI Purchase in at Jim Pattison Outpatient Care & Surgery Centre

    Next Story

    Cloverdale Branch Closing for Renovations

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 01 June 2019
      22 hours ago No comment

      ICHRP: Human Rights in the Philippines Matter!

      The saying “an injustice to one is an injustice to all” is very true. I am old enough to know the many injustices in various parts of the world, in the past and now, like the bombings of Vietnamese villages by American airplanes during the Vietnam War, the apartheid ...

    • 01 June 2019
      22 hours ago No comment

      The Election’s Unsung Heroes

      ANGEL THOUGHTS The hardest thing about being a teacher is that it matters. The hardest thing about being a teacher is that it matters every day. —Todd Whitaker *************** High points of the week: Good news. Congratulations to the first female valedictorian of the Philippine Military Academy, our premier ...

    • 01 June 2019
      22 hours ago No comment

      Abortion, Rights and Canadian Censorship

      The last few weeks have been critical for pro-lifers because some states in the United States have recognized the dignity of the human person from the moment of its conception. Alabama tops off the list with the strictest rules in abortion, with no exceptions to the definition of a ...

    • 01 June 2019
      22 hours ago No comment

      Peso seen weakening to P54:$1 by yearend

      THE government’s infrastructure push in the second half of 2019 could lead to the peso closing weaker against the dollar by yearend, according to HSBC Private Banking. “We expect USD-PHP (US dollar-Philippine peso) to reach 54.0 by end-2019, given the re-widening of the current account deficit,” HSBC Private Banking ...

    • 01 June 2019
      22 hours ago No comment

      Max’s Group to focus on restaurant business

      Max’s Group Inc., the country’s largest casual dining restaurant group, said Tuesday it sold its entire stake in hotel unit Room Ventures Corp. to focus on the core restaurant business. RVC owns and operates the Meranti Hotel, a 59-room accommodation facility in Quezon City. MGI said in a disclosure ...

    %d bloggers like this: