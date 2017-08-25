Heart Evangelista set to retire in 5 years

Heart Evangelista, who recently celebrated her 19th anniversary in show biz, sees herself staying in the industry for five more years, before moving on to other endeavors.

“Everything that happened after my 10th year was just a bonus, and I’m grateful. I’m giving myself five years. After that, I think I deserve to really live my life,” she told reporters at a recent press conference for her coming romantic-comedy series on GMA 7, “My Korean Jagiya.”

Heart, who—among other things—plans to focus on her and her family’s businesses in food and fashion, related that this potential career move is something she has already mulled over. “I plan my life. I think about everything—I take note of how much I make and how long it would last me,” she said.

The same goes for having a baby. Though she and her husband, Sen. Francis “Chiz” Escudero, are not in a rush, Heart said they would actively try for one in January next year. “It’s not on top of our list; I’m a career-oriented person. But definitely, we will prioritize that by then,” Heart said.

“Chiz doesn’t really pressure me to give him a baby. But I’m 32 now, and I believe it’s more or less the right time,” added the Kapuso star, who quipped that, in a way, she’s already a mother of two, because Sen. Chiz has 9-year-old, boy-girl twins with his first wife.

(A. Policarpio, Inq)

