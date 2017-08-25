Heart Evangelista set to retire in 5 years

  • joelcastro.com
  • August 25, 2017
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 63

    • Heart Evangelista, who recently celebrated her 19th anniversary in show biz, sees herself staying in the industry for five more years, before moving on to other endeavors.

    “Everything that happened after my 10th year was just a bonus, and I’m grateful. I’m giving myself five years. After that, I think I deserve to really live my life,” she told reporters at a recent press conference for her coming romantic-comedy series on GMA 7, “My Korean Jagiya.”

    Heart, who—among other things—plans to focus on her and her family’s businesses in food and fashion, related that this potential career move is something she has already mulled over. “I plan my life. I think about everything—I take note of how much I make and how long it would last me,” she said.

    The same goes for having a baby. Though she and her husband, Sen. Francis “Chiz” Escudero, are not in a rush, Heart said they would actively try for one in January next year. “It’s not on top of our list; I’m a  career-oriented person. But definitely, we will prioritize that by then,” Heart said.

    “Chiz doesn’t really pressure me to give him a baby. But I’m 32 now, and I believe it’s more or less the right time,” added the Kapuso star, who quipped that, in a way, she’s already a mother of two, because Sen. Chiz has 9-year-old, boy-girl twins with his first wife.

    (A. Policarpio, Inq)

    Share

    Previous Story

    Henry Sy is PH richest for 10th straight year: Forbes

    Next Story

    Janice de Belen goes gaga over K drama

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 25 August 2017
      6 hours ago No comment

      Bela, JC perfect as a mismatched pair in ‘100 Tula Para kay Stella’

      THE top-grossing film in the Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino is “100 Tula Para kay Stella,” the best work of young writer-director Jason Paul Laxamana since his award-winning “Magkakabaung.” Just like “Kita Kita,” “100 Tula” is about lost loves and broken hearts that viewers enjoy the most when watching movies. ...

    • 25 August 2017
      7 hours ago No comment

      Lovie talks about relationship

      Lovi Poe’s contemporaries are mostly getting married. Is she contemplating walking down the aisle soon with her boyfriend, Chris Johnson? “Nope, ni hindi namin napag-uusapan yan,” she replied. “I’m not ready to settle down. Enjoy pa ako being single. I don’t want any restrictions na masasakal ako.” She denies ...

    • 25 August 2017
      8 hours ago No comment

      Sarah-John Lloyd movie earns P316.5 million worldwide

      Sarah Geronimo and John Lloyd Cruz are both grateful to the fans who patronized their movie and pushed its earnings to P316.5 million in less than a month. “Masayang masaya ako. Abot abot ang pasalamat po namin kasi nag-start yung pelikula namin na talagang masama ang panahon, bumabagyo pero ...

    • 25 August 2017
      9 hours ago No comment

      Janice de Belen goes gaga over K drama

      Janice de Belen is a big fan of Korean drama so she is delighted to be part of GMA-7’s groundbreaking series, “My Korean Jagiya.” “It was three years ago when I got hooked on Korean dramas and their culture after ma-interview ko si Lee Min Ho, na naging favorite ...

    • 25 August 2017
      10 hours ago No comment

      Heart Evangelista set to retire in 5 years

      Heart Evangelista, who recently celebrated her 19th anniversary in show biz, sees herself staying in the industry for five more years, before moving on to other endeavors. “Everything that happened after my 10th year was just a bonus, and I’m grateful. I’m giving myself five years. After that, I ...

    %d bloggers like this: