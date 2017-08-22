Hector Bremner seeks NPA nomination for Vancouver council byelection

Hector Bremner is putting his name forward for the nomination of the Non-Partisan Association civic party in Vancouver.

Vancouver will have a byelection for a seat in city council in October this year.

Born in Edmonton Alberta, Hector’s family moved to Saskatoon, Saskatchewan not long after, where he spent the bulk of his childhood.

Hector’s father, Hector Bremner Sr., had emigrated from Scotland in 1961 seeking to escape the poverty he grew up in, instilling a focused appreciation in his son for hard work and straight shooting.

Hector’s military based raised Mother, Shelley Kehler’s family had settled in Manitoba after escaping religious persecution, and the family took up roots quickly in their adopted land, leaving all of the family with a strong sense of community spirit.

In 1996, Hector came to BC’s Lower Mainland to make his life on the coast. Today, along with his beautiful wife Virginia and two sons, Carlo and Gianluca, they call amazing downtown Vancouver home.

After a successful career in business development and operations management with some of Canada’s largest brands, Hector founded TOUCH Marketing in 2007, whose innovative marketing, communications and project management strategies earned him a strong reputation for delivering results.

This drew the attention of leading businesses and non-profit organizations looking for winning strategies to communicate their messages and achieve their goals, and ultimately brought him into the uniquely challenging world of provincial politics.

After representing the BC Liberals in 2013 for MLA in New Westminster, where the Bremner’s made their home live for 10 years, he was invited to join the BC Government where he served with the Ministry of International Trade, Ministry of Tourism and Small Business, as well as the Ministry of Natural Gas Development and Deputy Premier’s Office.

Since relocating to Vancouver after joining Gastown based Pace Group Communication in early 2015, Hector has worked with a broad range of clients on high profile matters in the energy sector, non-profit, industry associations, local government and First Nations.

Hector’s ability to align the interests of our clients with that of the public and key stakeholders through effective strategic communications approaches, as well as innovative government and public engagement, our clients have found the support they need to be successful.

