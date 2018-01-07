Prime Minister announces appointment of the new Justice

  • January 7, 2018
  • Front Page Headlines
    • Ottawa, Ontario – The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the appointment of the Honourable Sheilah L. Martin to the Supreme Court of Canada effective immediately.

    Honourable Sheilah L. Martin, First appointed as a judge in 2005

    Justice Martin served on the Court of Queen’s Bench of Alberta in Calgary until June 2016 when she was appointed as a judge of the Courts of Appeal of Alberta, the Northwest Territories, and Nunavut. She has also served as a Deputy Judge for the Supreme Court of Yukon since 2009.

    Throughout her thirty-year career, she has maintained a strong focus on education, equality rights, and increasing the number of under-represented groups in law schools and the legal profession, including Indigenous Peoples.

    This appointment is the second under the Government of Canada’s new Supreme Court selection process, which promotes greater openness, transparency, and accountability

      Prime Minister announces appointment of the new Justice

