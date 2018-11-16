ICBC Announcement Increases Access to Physiotherapy in BC

  • joelcastro.com
  • November 16, 2018
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 44

    • The provincial government and ICBC have announced new regulations for the treatment of people injured in motor vehicle accidents. These changes create a care-based car insurance system in B.C. that will provide increased care. New regulations, coming into effect April 1 2019, will increase ICBC accident benefits for anyone injured in a crash regardless of fault.

    Customers will also have access to an expanded list of treatment providers, and updated treatment fees starting April 1, 2019.

    These changes will mean that all ICBC customers will have:

    • Increased access to physiotherapy with 25 pre-authorized treatments, and more if approved

    • An initial assessment visit and report

    • Standard treatment fees will be paid by ICBC directly to physiotherapists.

    “Working together with ICBC, we see this announcement as positive news for people injured in a motor vehicle accident, as they will have access to enhanced physiotherapy coverage. This is also excellent news for physiotherapists that treat ICBC patients as it allows for early intervention and increased treatment time for patients.” Christine Bradstock, CEO, PABC.

    The regulations include updated treatment fees and types of treatments covered by ICBC, effective April 1, 2019, for both new and existing claims. They also define a minor injury as it relates to payouts for pain and suffering, building on the legislated definition. Treatment protocol guidelines for examination, assessment, diagnosis and treatment of minor injuries to provide more consistent care for people injured in a crash are also included in these changes.

    Physiotherapists are musculoskeletal experts who are well positioned to treat people injured in a motor vehicle accident. With this announcement by the B.C. government regarding changes to ICBC, the goal of PABC continues to focus on providing evidence-based care for patients.

    (communications@bcphysio.org)

    Share

    Previous Story

    ‘Game of Thrones’ finale in April 2019

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 16 November 2018
      2 hours ago No comment

      ICBC Announcement Increases Access to Physiotherapy in BC

      The provincial government and ICBC have announced new regulations for the treatment of people injured in motor vehicle accidents. These changes create a care-based car insurance system in B.C. that will provide increased care. New regulations, coming into effect April 1 2019, will increase ICBC accident benefits for anyone ...

    • 16 November 2018
      2 hours ago No comment

      ‘Game of Thrones’ finale in April 2019

      LOS ANGELES — HBO’s hit Emmy-winning drama “Game of Thrones” will debut its eighth and final season starting in April, the network announced in a trailer released online on Tuesday. The video featured footage from previous seasons of the costly battles that preceded the coming showdown for control of ...

    • 16 November 2018
      2 hours ago No comment

      Alex was made to believe she’d end up with Piolo in last soap

      ALESSANDRA De Rossi wrote the story of her new movie, “Through Night & Day,” where she’s also the lead star and a co-producer along with Viva Films. The film was partly shot in Iceland and she says she nearly gave up shooting there because it’s so cold. “Malamig din ...

    • 16 November 2018
      2 hours ago No comment

      GMA’s new Soap ‘Cain at Abel’

      Dingdong Dantes and Dennis Trillo have worked together before in “Twin Hearts” (2003), “Etheria” (2005) and “Endless Love” (2010). In all these shows, it’s Dingdong who played the bigger role. But now, they’re together again after five years in “Cain at Abel” and they both play the title roles. ...

    • 16 November 2018
      2 hours ago No comment

      ‘The Good Son,’ ‘Seven Sundays’ honored at 40th Catholic Mass Media Awards

      “The Good Son,” a powerful drama that tackled a range of issues from infidelity to mental illness was honored at the 40th Catholic Mass Media Awards (CMMA) held Wednesday night. It was recognized as the Best Drama Series (tied with GMA-7’s “Wagas”) alongside other ABS-CBN shows such as “ASAP” ...

    %d bloggers like this: