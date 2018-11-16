ICBC Announcement Increases Access to Physiotherapy in BC

The provincial government and ICBC have announced new regulations for the treatment of people injured in motor vehicle accidents. These changes create a care-based car insurance system in B.C. that will provide increased care. New regulations, coming into effect April 1 2019, will increase ICBC accident benefits for anyone injured in a crash regardless of fault.

Customers will also have access to an expanded list of treatment providers, and updated treatment fees starting April 1, 2019.

These changes will mean that all ICBC customers will have:

• Increased access to physiotherapy with 25 pre-authorized treatments, and more if approved

• An initial assessment visit and report

• Standard treatment fees will be paid by ICBC directly to physiotherapists.

“Working together with ICBC, we see this announcement as positive news for people injured in a motor vehicle accident, as they will have access to enhanced physiotherapy coverage. This is also excellent news for physiotherapists that treat ICBC patients as it allows for early intervention and increased treatment time for patients.” Christine Bradstock, CEO, PABC.

The regulations include updated treatment fees and types of treatments covered by ICBC, effective April 1, 2019, for both new and existing claims. They also define a minor injury as it relates to payouts for pain and suffering, building on the legislated definition. Treatment protocol guidelines for examination, assessment, diagnosis and treatment of minor injuries to provide more consistent care for people injured in a crash are also included in these changes.

Physiotherapists are musculoskeletal experts who are well positioned to treat people injured in a motor vehicle accident. With this announcement by the B.C. government regarding changes to ICBC, the goal of PABC continues to focus on providing evidence-based care for patients.

