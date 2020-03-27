Important Information about COVID-19 & Emergency Federal Measures

From the desk of Honourable Senator Yonah Martin

OTTAWA, ON – The Senate of Canada convened an emergency sitting to debate the government’s $82 billion COVID-19 stimulus bill: COVID-19 Emergency Response Act. The bill was adopted in both Houses and then granted Royal Assent. “Urgent action is needed to support Canadians who are directly impacted and struggling under the pressure of the COVID-19 crisis. We need to get aid out the door quickly to allay people’s fears on how they will pay their bills or put food on their tables. In consult with fellow federal, provincial and municipal politicians and government officials as needed, my staff and I will do whatever we can to support our constituents in their efforts to various programs announced by the federal government,” stated Senator Martin.

An information package has been prepared detailing the Federal Government’s response to COVID-19 to date, which will be updated as new measures are announced and more details are added.

The package includes information on the following:

• What is COVID-19 and how to protect yourself

• Frequently Asked Questions – Assistance for Canadians abroad, Immigration and Citizenship

• Support for individuals and families

• Support for small and medium-sized businesses

The Government of Canada maintains a website with up-to-date information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and a list of all available resources for Canadians at the following link here.

“I urge everyone to stay at home and self-isolate. We need to reduce the risk to those in society that are most vulnerable. I would like to thank all the frontline workers who continue to put their lives at risk every day to protect the rest of us. My thoughts and prayers are with everyone, and my office remains open to assist you to the best of our abilities. God bless you and keep you safe.”



Contact Information

Grace Seear / 613-851-4250 / grace.seear@sen.parl.gc.ca

Like this: Like Loading...